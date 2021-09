Former governors Geraldo Alckmin and Márcio França (PSB) alongside Fiesp president Paulo Skaf (MDB) and PSD president Gilberto Kassab.| Photo: Fernanda Luz/Disclosure

The ex-governor of São Paulo Geraldo Alckmin participated in a political event alongside the also former governor Márcio França (PSB), the president of Fiesp, Paulo Skaf (MDB), and the national president of the PSD, Gilberto Kassab, this Saturday (25), in Cajamar, in the metropolitan region of São Paulo. The event, at the city’s City Council, was understood as the start of Alckmin’s pre-campaign to return to Palácio dos Bandeirantes in 2022, according to the newspaper O Estado de São Paulo.

Disaffected by current governor João Doria, Alckmin must leave the PSDB after the party’s presidential elections to run for the government of São Paulo for another party. On the horizon are the PSD and the future legend to be created from the merger of DEM and PSL. The act in Cajamar sealed the alliance signed by the former governor with France, who should make up his slate again as deputy governor, Skaf, who should run for the Senate, and Kassab, former mayor of São Paulo.

A Datafolha poll released on the 19th showed Alckmin in first place in the dispute for the government of São Paulo, with 26% of voting intentions. Datafolha heard 2,034 people in person between the 13th and 15th of September in 70 cities in the state of São Paulo. The margin of error is plus or minus two percentage points.