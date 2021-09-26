Prevent Senior guinea pigs were subjected to three experimental “combos”

Prevent Senior’s protocol of administering drugs that were not effective against the coronavirus was not limited to a single attempt.

According to a report by 12 physicians represented by lawyer Bruna Morato, the patient who did not cure the first time with the Covid kit, composed of hydroxychloroquine, ivermectin, vitamins and prednisone, was submitted to two more combos, all of them ineffective.

Most of Prevent Senior’s “guinea pigs” consisted of elderly patients, often very weakened by Covid-19 and by the aggressiveness with which the first kit procedure acted on the body.

If chloroquine failed, in the second experiment, flutamide, etanercept and methotrexate were applied.

The first drug is used to treat advanced prostate cancer. The other two for arthritis. This protocol was called “treatment with nanoparticles”. If the patient did not die, the last attempt would resort to controversial rectal ozone therapy, the use of stem cells and whatever else could be tested.

According to Morato, the 12 doctors who denounced the practice began to be instructed to use such protocols on March 25, 2020. Turning patients with Covid-19 into guinea pigs is one of the complaints against Prevent Senior, a health plan that closed 2020 with net sales of R$4.3 billion and 505,000 beneficiaries.

There is also suspicion of concealment of deaths and adulteration of the cause of death by Covid-19. On this blog, the lawyer who will testify to Covid-19’s CPI next Tuesday (9/28) commented on her perplexity with the case.

How do the doctors you represent rate the experimental treatments performed by Prevent Senior without the consent of patients and their families?

An eyesore. The remedies were applied to already fragile patients, without consent. When you look at the patients’ records, you feel like crying.

On social media, Prevent Senior’s practices were compared to experiments carried out by Nazis. Do doctors agree?

I found that after the Nuremberg Court [Corte internacional criada em 1945 para julgar os crimes cometidos pelos nazistas durante a Segunda Guerra Mundial], that would never happen again. And it ended up happening in Brazil, in São Paulo and in front of everyone.

Why did doctors wait more than a year to report the case?

They believed in the Senior Prevent Institute and in the guidelines given by superiors. They only distrusted the protocols when they saw that there was no efficacy. They went to search scientific records and there was nothing about it. They decided to denounce and today they are under pressure and are persecuted by the company.