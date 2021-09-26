Probable lineups, embezzlement and refereeing for tonight’s game

São Paulo hosts Atlético-MG this Saturday, at Morumbi, at 9 pm (GMT), for the 22nd round of the Brazilian Championship. Tricolor is the 12th place and Rooster, the leader

O São Paulo receive the Atlético-MG this Saturday, at Morumbi, at 9 pm (GMT), for the 22nd round of the Brazilian championship. The Tricolor is in 12th place and needs the victory to join the G6. Galo is the isolated leader of the competition, with seven points ahead of the vice-leader.

Learn all about the game below:

Probable lineups:

São Paulo: Tiago Volpi; Arboleda, Miranda and Léo; Galeano, Luan, Liziero, Nestor and Reinaldo; Rigoni and Luciano.

Atlético-MG: Everson; Guga, Nathan Silva, Júnior Alonso and Arana; Alan Franco, Jair, Nacho and Zaracho; Vargas and Hulk.

Embezzlement:

São Paulo: Igor Vinícius (swelling in the left eye), Orejuela (stretching in the left thigh) and William (arthroscopy in the right knee).

Atlético-MG: Savarino (transition), Diego Costa (thigh muscle injury), Keno (virus), Tchê Tchê (belongs to São Paulo).

Streaming:

The match will be broadcast on Premiere and also on SportTV.

Arbitration:

Wilton Pereira Sampaio (FIFA-GO) officiates the match, assisted by Fabrício Vilarinho da Silva (FIFA-GO) and Bruno Raphael Pires (FIFA-GO). The VAR is in charge of Elmo Alves Resende da Cunha (GO).