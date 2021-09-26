PSG: French newspaper detonates Neymar, gives the Brazilian team’s worst score in the victory against Montpellier and criticizes: ‘Lose a lot of balls’

Despite having provided assistance and produced plastic bids during the PSG’s 2-0 victory over Montpellier, this Saturday, in the French Championship, the attacker Neymar was detonated by the newspaper le Parisien.

In its evaluation of the match, the diary gave a grade 4,5 to the Brazilian and criticized him for losing possession during the duel at Parque dos Príncipes.

“He almost scored a goal in a beautiful cavadinha, in the 5th minute, but his kick skimmed the crossbar. He also had a chance to score in a strong shot from the left, in the 45th minute. He made several gestures that are always nice to watch, but above of all, there were a lot of ball losses,” he fired.

“Neymar lost practically every second ball in the match, which greatly reduced his influence in the game. His head always seemed to be already focused on the game against Manchester City,” he continued.

“At least he managed to put one more assist in his stats with the pass to Draxler’s goal, 44 of the 2nd half,” he concluded.

Neymar’s score, by the way, was the lowest of the entire PSG squad, along with right-back Hakimi, who also took 4,5.

The best grades went to midfielders Gueye and Ander Herrera – each won one 7.

This Saturday’s result leaves PSG increasingly packed and isolated in the lead of the Call 1, with an advantage of 10 points for the Marseille Olympics (which still has two matches less).

The scoreboard also encourages Paris for the difficult duel against Manchester City, this Tuesday, for the Champions League.