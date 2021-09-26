PSG wins with daring Neymar and ‘unlikely heroes’ great goals

PSG remains undefeated in the French Championship. The opponent at the time was Montpellier, in the Parque dos Príncipes. Pochettino’s men won 2-0 with great goals from defensive midfielder Gana Gueye and Julian Draxler.

Once again, ‘unlikely heroes’ secured Paris Saint-Germain’s three points. Even though he didn’t hit the net, Neymar had a good game. The shirt 10 was very bold throughout the match and starred in beautiful passes, domains and dribbles.

With the result, PSG remains isolated at the top of Ligue 1 with 24 points. Visitors, who did not score, are in 11th place with just nine points.

Paris Saint-Germain returns to the pitch this Tuesday (28), when they host Manchester City, in France, for the Champions League. Montpellier will receive the Strasbourg for the French next Saturday (2).

Gueye’s ‘Wingless Pigeon’

The first stage started with full control of Paris Saint-Germain. Mbappé and Neymar were on an ‘inspired day’ and threatened goalkeeper Omlin.

At 13 minutes of play, Gana Gueye landed a kick from outside the area with no chance for the opposing archer. The kick from the steering wheel was at the angle and made the fans present at the Parque dos Príncipes go crazy.

Neymar bold on!

Neymar’s performance in the first stage was marked by the famous ‘daring and joy’. The PSG shirt number 10 had some opportunities to score, but was unable to break the net.

Among the most eye-catching moves were some dribbles, passes and domains that made the fans applaud the Brazilian standing.

In the 45 finals, the Brazilian also had other chances. While some passed very close to the goal, others were avoided by the opposing team’s archer.

Neymar dominates the ball with style in the match between PSG and Montpellier Image: REUTERS

Warm second half and goal at the end

The second stage was marked by a not so electrifying game. As much as PSG took charge of the match and presented many chances to extend the score, the second goal only came in 45 minutes with Julian Draxler, who came in for Di Maria.

Montpellier’s first and only arrival was in the 28th minute when Germain made Navas work to prevent everything from being the same at the Parque dos Príncipes.

Wins, but doesn’t convince!

Pochettino’s men continue without showing the football that the fans expect. Even without Lionel Messi, the Paris team had Neymar, Di Maria, Mbappé and other stars in the eighth round of the French Championship. Still, it wasn’t enough to change the score from 2-0.

In the previous round, against Metz, Pochettino’s men won at the ‘ring of the gong’. The hero of the time was Hakimi, author of the two goals of the comeback.

The expectation is that the trio Messi, Neymar and Mbappé meet on the field against Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City. The Champions League match will be the chance for the French to achieve their first victory in the European tournament, considering that it comes from a draw against Club Brugge.