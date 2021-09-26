Public consultation can reduce inequality in public and private breast cancer treatment

Imagine the following scenario. You are dealing with a breast cancer metastatic. Your friend, who goes through the same situation, diagnosed with the same type of cancer, has access to a medicine that will not only increase the time she will live, but also the quality of life she will have during that time, being able to do daily activities normally. But you cannot use it.

The scene described above is a reality in Brazil. That’s because there is a group of remedies, cyclin inhibitors – abemaciclib, palbociclib and ribociclib -, already available for those who are treated with medical insurance, but not for those who are treated in the Unified Health System (SUS), where medical technologies for cancer treatment are up to 20 years behind the private system. These drugs are indicated for women with RH+ and HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer, which accounts for 70% of cases.

“The discussion in the case of metastatics is live longer and better. Along the way, other medications may appear, which further extend the time and quality of life. We left medicines that gave 6 months more to a 3 year old, another one shows up to 5 years old. And with quality of life”, explains Luciana Holtz de Camargo Barros, president of Oncoguia Institute, an NGO that defends the rights of cancer patients.

You, who are reading this post now, can help change this scenario.

That’s because, until the day September 29th, is in progress to Public Consultation No. 77/21, carried out by Conitec (National Commission for the Incorporation of Health Technologies), which will assess the incorporation of these medicines in the SUS. And if you are being treated with these remedies for supplementary health or thanks to an injunction that gave you the right to medication, you can contribute by telling your experience on this link (At the end of the text, I put a detailed step by step for you to contribute).

The participation of society is very important, especially because the Content, in his first consultation, was already unfavorable, claiming that there would be a financial impact on the public health system. “The public consultation is the time for everyone to participate, including the industry,” says Luciana.

Experts, however, dispute this justification. This is because these data do not take into account the cancer treatment as a whole and what would be saved in other medications, hospitalizations and even in the postponement of chemotherapy sessions. “We have to understand this opinion as a call for us to say no. Also because we know that oral medication has a cost reduction and an increase in quality of life that does not appear in the report”, says Cristina Amorim, general manager of femama (Brazilian Federation of Philanthropic Breast Health Support Institutions).

“It is inappropriate to push this financial discussion to the public. This has to be negotiated by the government”, she assesses.

Furthermore, with the use of medicines, these women – something around 20,000 patients – would remain economically active. After all, with quality of life, they can continue in the job market. Currently, around 60,000 women are diagnosed with breast cancer each year, and around 300,000 live with the disease at some stage. “How much does it cost to remove a woman from the production chain? We know that they head over 40% of households today”, says Cristina.

For the oncologist Ricardo Caponero, president of Femama’s Scientific Technical Council, there is a lack of transparency in the public budget, which makes the money go unevenly to various sectors. “It’s frustrating, because the medicine exists and we can’t use it”, he says. “Mortality in the US and Europe has been falling, but here it continues to rise. We are way behind, including in scientific research.”

According to him, while abroad they are researching the third generation of certain drugs, here not even the first generation has arrived – not even for those with medical insurance. In SUS, the delay is even greater. “It is a crime for our patients not to have access to these medicines,” says Caponero. “This is a revolution in breast cancer.”

I participated as a listener in a section of Oncoguia with breast cancer patients who will report how their lives got better with such drugs, filling out the public consultation form. They will do this to help other women who, like them, are not numbers. They are people, who could be our mothers, daughters, friends. Women with dreams, who want to see their children grow up, graduate from college. Who want to travel, get promoted at work. Who are active, and want other women to have the same opportunity.

“Nobody computes the cost of a patient’s entire life. The broader vision of how this improves his health is lacking,” says dr. Ricardo.

Many of the cases of breast cancer, however, could be avoided with early examinations. The earlier breast cancer is diagnosed, the greater the chance of a cure. The scenario, however, is not very optimistic for the coming years. “We had a 46% drop in the number of mammograms in 2020. One million women have stopped having a mammogram”, explains Cristina.

With cases being diagnosed later, access to these drugs will be even more critical. “We are going to have a very serious situation in 2021, 2022 and 2023. And oral medication is a fundamental instrument to speed up treatment. It has never been more important. It was already important before the pandemic, and now it is even more important”, she says.

Another issue related to cancer drugs that is still pending approval is PL 6330/19, known as Yes to Oral Chemo, what is it approved by the Senate but vetoed by President Jair Bolsonaro. The National Congress still needs to vote and decide whether to maintain the president’s veto or whether to approve the project and release to patients access to drugs already approved by Anvisa, but which have not yet entered the ANS’s list.

HOW TO PARTICIPATE IN THE PUBLIC CONSULTATION*

Before entering the Conitec website, make a script with the following questions:

Tell us about what it means to live with metastatic breast cancer and how long ago you were diagnosed

How important is your treatment and for what purpose was it indicated for you? Is this goal being achieved?

How long have you been taking this medication? How has (or was) your experience with him? Have you noticed results yet? Which?

Did you suffer or suffer side effects? How were they controlled?

How is your quality of life? Give a score from 0 to 10. And how was your quality of life before the medication? Rate it too.

Did this treatment help you live longer? Did it help you live better?

Based on these questions, write a text and adjust the answers to the Conitec form

Invite friends who go through the same, doctors and other professionals to contribute information

Access the form on here

*Source: Oncoguia Institute