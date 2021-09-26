Puerto Rican photographer records rare lightning known as ‘giant jet with fireballs’; see video

CABO ROJO, PUERTO RICO — A Puerto Rican photographer recorded images of the world’s rarest and highest lightning bolts on Monday. It is a giant jet ray with fireballs that appeared in the sky between Puerto Rico, US territory in the Caribbean, and the British Virgin Islands.
The photographs were taken by Frankie Lucena. On his social networks, the photographer to comment on the record made with his Sony A7s camera:
“An impressive-looking giant jet near the Virgin Islands last night. Taken from Cabo Rojo, Puerto Rico, facing northeast at 22:41 local time — wrote on Twitter. — Giant jet event over Dorado, Puerto Rico, September 20th. It was only 100 km from my location in Cabo Rojo. Good thing I was using a wide-angle lens,” Lucena added.
Dedicated to monitoring this type of phenomenon, scientist Tony Phillips, from NASA, was impressed with the records made by Lucena.
“Actually, this is one of the best shots of a giant jet,” Phillips wrote on his website, spaceweather.com.
The photograph was taken during a heavy storm. According to the researcher, the phenomenon “seems to love storms over water” and usually surprises passengers aboard commercial aircraft.
— Sometimes called ‘the tallest lightning bolt on Earth,’ because they hit the ionosphere more than 80 kilometers high, the gigantic shapes were discovered near Taiwan and Puerto Rico in 2001-2002. Since then, only a few dozen gigantic jets have been photographed,” Phillips wrote.