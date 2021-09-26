Queiroga announces a booster dose for healthcare professionals

BRASILIA – Minister Marcelo Queiroga announced this Friday that health professionals will receive a third dose of the vaccine against Covid-19. The decision will include doctors and nurses, among other workers, who have completed the immunization cycle for at least six months, regardless of the immunizing agent they have already taken.

The ministry informed GLOBO that states and municipalities that have vaccines available will already be able to start applying the booster to the group. According to the forecast of the folder, the doses should be sent from next week. Queiroga remains in New York, USA, where he undergoes quarantine after being diagnosed with Covid-19.

The immunizing agent applied will preferably be that of Pfizer, as well as for the elderly over 70 and immunosuppressed people (with low immunity), that is, with cancer, HIV or transplants, for example. All health categories must be covered, but there is still no information on possible priorities among them. A technical note to guide the application of the third dose is under preparation.

“The Ministry of Health informs that it approved this Friday (24), at the Technical Chamber of Advice on Immunization (CTAI – COVID), the application of booster doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in health professionals. The boost must be done. preferably with the immunizing agent from Pfizer, six months after the professional has completed the vaccination schedule”, informed the folder, in a note.

The Technical Advisory Board on Immunization Covid-19 (Cetai) was based on studies showing a drop in the protection of vaccines from six months of the second dose to set this deadline for the booster. According to O Globo, the expansion of the third dose for health professionals was already evaluated since August by the group, formed by members of the ministry and governmental and non-governmental bodies, among others.

At the time, the folder was waiting for scientific evidence to confirm the need for a third dose for workers, considered a risk group for Covid-19 due to greater exposure to the virus. Queiroga had also requested data on morbidity and mortality — the rate of deaths due to the same disease within a population group — of these health professionals in relation to Covid-19. The material has not yet been released.

Experts from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the World Health Organization (WHO) announced this month that there is still no robust evidence that the general population needs a booster dose of the vaccine. The work was published in the magazine The Lancet.

The strategy, however, is adopted in groups that are at higher risk or exposure to the disease. Also according to the WHO, the administration of the third dose deepens vaccine inequality, since poor countries vaccinated, with two doses, a tiny portion of the population.

Health workers were one of the first priority groups to receive the vaccine in January. Along with them were elderly people from 60 years of age, people with disabilities who live in institutions and indigenous people in villages.