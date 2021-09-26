Rafael Portugal says he has gained 10kg and talks about new projects on TV

Rafael Portugal gained ten kilos and changed his hair color (Photo: Reproduction and Instagram)

Rafael Portugal, from “CAT BBB”, played with her thinness. Now, with ten pounds more, the actor has a new look to explore creatively:

“Want to know what’s changed?” Changed the belly… I started to have dinner! When we start earning a little money, the first thing we buy is more food (laughs). That’s it! When I did the “CAT BBB” in quarantine, I only recorded two shows at Estúdios Globo. Afterwards, everything was closed due to the pandemic and the painting of “Big Brother Brasil” continued to be produced. Then I started to eat more because I was at home, all the recordings started to be in home office. Before recording, we eat and so on. And the change was happening…

Platinum, Rafael says he will have to keep his hair blond for new projects.

— On vacation, I thought, ‘I’ll change my hair and then I’ll let it grow.’ What happened was that, in the middle of the vacation (he was in Mexico with his family two months ago), some works have already appeared. I’ve been doing everything with this new hair. And there was also a lot of positive response on the internet, people commenting that they liked it… So I decided to keep it!

The comedian will have a program on Multishow next year. It will be a mixture of reality show with fiction. In the attraction, your character will be desperate after losing his job at “BBB” and will try another job at Globo. The project is developed together with Boninho’s team. The idea is to exhibit right after the next edition of “Big Brother”.

— I have received positive responses from Globo for everything we have planned for our future — says Rafael Portugal, who is on the air in Amazon’s “5x Comedy”.

