Rain helps put out fire in Chapada dos Veadeiros | Goiás

The rain that fell in the Chapada dos Veadeiros region on Friday (24) helped to put out the fire that had already lasted for almost two weeks. The fire destroyed 36,000 hectares, according to the latest survey by firefighters.

The coordinator of prevention and firefighting at the Chico Mendes Institute for the Preservation of Biodiversity (ICMBio), João Morita, said that part of the outbreaks were already under control. “The rain helped extinguish the rest of the flames. The fire was extinguished”, he said.

A flyover must be made in the region to verify that no new outbreaks have emerged and also to assess the size of the destruction.

The rain fell in the region known as Encontro das Águas, near São Jorge, in the Alto Paraíso de Goiás district, in the north of the state.

The Civil Police has opened five inquiries to find out who set fire to the region and has already identified three persons responsible. The situation led the Municipality of Alto Paraíso de Goiás to declare a state of environmental emergency.

Captain of the Fire Department, Luiz Antônio Dias Araújo said that he believes the fire is the result of a criminal action in the region and that it should be investigated by the Civil Police.

“There is action by arsonists here in the region. Today we have this conviction that someone is criminally setting fire to the side of the highways”, he said.

One of the people the corporation holds responsible for is a farmer. According to investigations, he set fire to clear land on his property, but the flames got out of control, spreading over some 10,000 hectares.

The second responsible person appointed by the corporation is a young man who set fire to a dump in São Jorge, a district in the city of Alto Paraíso de Goiás.

The Civil Police appointed a third party responsible, who, while cutting an object with a machine, let a spark escape. Unlike the first two, this one had no intention of setting fire to any material.

The flames in the region started on September 12th. On the 20th, they reached the Chapada dos Veadeiros National Park at two points. However, as they are far from the tourist area, visitation remains open this Friday.

In the area that is burning, a farmer has already reported a loss of R$1.5 million for not being able to control the flames that reached his corn field.

Brigadiers have also had to be rescued because they were injured during the firefighting.

