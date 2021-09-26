Raphinha scores, but Leeds takes West Ham’s comeback in the end and falls to the relegation zone in English | english football

Called to the next games for the Brazilian team for the World Cup qualifiers , forward Raphinha scored again for Leeds United this Saturday, but his team took the upset of West Ham and lost 2-1, at home, in the Premier League. The Spaniard Junior Firpo, against, and the Jamaican Michail Antonio, 45 minutes into the second half, guaranteed the victory of the visiting team.

1 of 2 Raphinha shoots to score Leeds United’s goal in West Ham’s defeat — Photo: OLI SCARFF / AFP Raphinha shoots to score Leeds United’s goal in the loss to West Ham — Photo: OLI SCARFF / AFP

This Saturday’s goal, at 19 minutes into the match, was Raphinha’s third in six rounds of the competition. However, despite the good use of the Brazilian shirt 10, Leeds does not have a good start to the season, and has not yet won in the Premier League. Worse, as Newcastle drew 1-1 with Watford, Leeds slipped into the relegation zone in 18th place with three points.

Also this Saturday, Everton beat Norwich 2-0 at Goodison Park. Brazilian midfielder Allan suffered the penalty converted by Andros Townsend, at 29 minutes of the first half, and recovered the ball that originated the counterattack in the team’s second goal, scored by Doucouré, at 28 minutes of the final stage. Richardson, injured, did not play this Saturday. Everton are fifth, with the same 13 points as Manchester City, Chelsea and Manchester United.

2 of 2 Allan concedes penalty during Everton vs. Norwich — Photo: REUTERS Allan suffers penalty during Everton vs. Norwich — Photo: REUTERS

In Leicester’s 2-2 draw with Burnley, the highlight was forward Jamie Vardy. In addition to scoring Leicester’s two goals, he also scored, against, the rival’s first. Cornet scored the other goal from vice-lantern Burnley.