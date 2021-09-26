Real Madrid president nails Mbappé’s arrival to fans: ‘He will come next year’

Kylian Mbappé will play for Real Madrid in 2022. At least that was what the president of the merengue club, Florentino Pérez, assured when asked about the arrival of the PSG striker to the Spanish team.

According to ‘Gol’ journalist Sergio Quirante, the Real’s representative was approached by fans at the Santiago Bernabéu’s departure on Saturday (25), after the meringues drew against Villarreal by LaLiga, and confirmed that Mbappé will be hired.

Mbappé will arrive next year.”

It is worth remembering that Real Madrid tried to sign Mbappé in the last transfer window, during the month of August, but was unsuccessful. Paris Saint-Germain even turned down three millionaire offers in the final minutes of the window and guaranteed the stay of the attacker in the Park of Princes.

However, Mbappé has already made it clear that his desire is to wear Real’s shirt, which would be a dream come true for the Frenchman. The player’s contract with PSG ends in June 2022, but the trend is that in January he will sign a pre-agreement with the meringues, leaving Paris at the end of this season.