Real Madrid standout, former Flamengo striker has affair with Mexican singer | International

The Brazilian Vinicius Jr is the great protagonist of Real Madrid at the beginning of the season. However, off the field the player has also been the subject of comments.

That’s because he would have invited the Mexican singer Kenia Os (see photo gallery below)

to watch a match at the Santiago Bernabéu, last Wednesday, against Mallorca. She even shared her visit to Real Madrid’s stadium on her social networks and the matter became much debated on the networks. In addition to photos, the singer, who was wearing the shirt of the Spanish team, wrote: “A very special moment”.

Mexican singer and influencer, Kenia Os is increasingly known in Latin America, which explains the more than 10 million followers she accumulates on the networks. Among them, of course, the Brazilian, who usually leaves comments in his publications, an activity that is reciprocal. Both often exchange hearts and emotions, which only increases speculation.

The truth is that the relationship between Vinicius and Kenia Os goes back a long way, as the Brazilian visited her last summer in Mexico, during his vacation. Both even recorded videos of TikTok dancing and enjoying.