Record expels singer Nego do Borel from “A Fazenda”

× Play/PlayPlus

Record excluded Nego do Borel from the reality show “A Fazenda”. The decision was made after the legal team of model Dayane Mello, who is also on the program, filed a police report against the singer for attempted rape of a vulnerable person.

“A multidisciplinary team took care of the analysis of all the recorded material, in addition to waiting for the awakening of Dayane and the other pedestrians to gather more elements, speeches and testimonies that could support the decision to be taken. In addition to psychological care, Dayane underwent an interview completing the essential elements for a fair decision-making. In light of the facts, Record TV’s directors decided to withdraw Nego do Borel from the competition. All details will be clarified to the public in this Saturday’s program”, explained, in a statement, the station.

“The press office of singer Nego do Borel officially informs the singer’s departure from ‘A Fazenda’. The artist’s legal team is currently in contact with the broadcaster’s legal team to verify all the information and will comment later today, when they have more details. We make it clear that we are in favor of justice being done and we ask them to avoid trials without evidence or based on small clippings from the internet”, declared Nego do Borel’s office.

More news