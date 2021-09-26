Record omits moment when Day asks Nego to stop

Day was visibly drunk, needed help to change clothes and took a tumble when entering the room, scenes that were also not broadcast by the station.

With the lights turned off, Record TV showed the situation in which the former Gran Fratello Vip participant says she has a daughter: “Nego, I have a daughter. I can’t. Understand? I can’t.”

However, the network omitted the scene in which Day asked:

Stop it, Nego.

In another situation, the pawn repeated:

Stop with that mouth! Stop with that mouth!

When watching the editing of the program, the public was dissatisfied with the station and criticized the fact that they had not broadcast some scenes.

