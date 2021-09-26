Renato Gaúcho travels without many holders, prioritizing Libertadores; check out Flamengo’s probable lineup

Rubro-Negro faces América-MG this Sunday (26), at Independência, at 4:00 pm (Brasilia time), for the 22nd round of the Brazilian Championship.

This Sunday (26), the Flamengo enters the field for the 22nd round of the Brazilian championship, four days before playing against Barcelona, ​​in Guayaquil, for the return match of the Copa Libertadores semifinals. Tomorrow’s duel is against América-MG, at Independência, at 4:00 pm (Brasilia time).

Prioritizing the match against the Ecuadorian team, coach Renato Gaúcho didn’t even list some holders for the duel against Coelho. While defender Rodrigo Caio is suspended, Gabriel Barbosa, Everton Ribeiro and David Luiz didn’t even travel. Filipe Luís and De Arrascaeta, in turn, continue to do specific work for the duel in Guayaquil.

The team must have many reserves on the field, with few players who usually start the matches. Léo Pereira, who took a red card against Barcelona, ​​could appear among the holders. He was the immediate replacement for David Luiz and, with the suspension, he is not expected to travel to Guayaquil.

Diego Alves, 36 years old, must also be spared, to avoid muscle injuries due to the wear and tear of games. Check out Flamengo’s probable lineup: Gabriel Batista; Matheuzinho, Gustavo Henrique, Bruno Viana and Renê; Willian Arão, Thiago Maia, Diego and Vitinho; Bruno Henrique and Pedro.

Rubro-Negro beat Barcelona de Guayaquil 2-0 last Wednesday (22), with two goals from Bruno Henrique, and took an important step towards reaching the final of the Copa Libertadores. The team can even lose by a goal difference, or even by two, as long as it balances the nets in Ecuador.