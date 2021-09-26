renegotiate your mortgage and rethink your savings investment!

And once again we’ve seen the selic rate make headlines in the media over the past week. But you know what the selic rate? What is its impact on the economy and on your daily life? In a practical and direct way, I can say that the Selic rate is the basic interest rate in our country and, as such, it serves as a reference for various types of loans, financing, even for investments, especially those with fixed income which are mostly linked to the CDI, which historically closely follows the Selic, being 0.1% less than it.

The selic rate appears among the main news every 45 days, which is the interval in which the COPOM (Monetary Policy Committee) meets to decide whether it will remain at the same level or whether it will have any upward or downward adjustment. It is the main instrument used by the Central Bank to control inflation, I like that phrase because it simply summarizes the main objective of the Selic rate.

For much of 2020, due to the pandemic, the Selic rate was at the historic low of 2% a year, but why did it drop so much? Undoubtedly, one of the main reasons for this was the need to make credit more accessible, in other words, cheaper money, and thus enable more individuals and companies to take credit. Of course, no one would borrow money, pay interest, to let it sit, would they? This money was injected into the economy, either by those who borrowed out of necessity, or by those who took advantage of the opportunity of lower interest rates to carry out certain projects, and with that the economy moves, which, in turn, when we see interest rates higher, goes against this: taking credit, taking out loans becomes less attractive, more expensive and, consequently, fewer people have cash on hand, causing less movement in the economy and changing the supply x demand ratio of products and services. And that is what we see happening now, in order to reduce inflation, the basic interest rate rises, so that it generates more scarcity in the market and little by little lowers inflation, trying to maintain a healthier level for our economy.

With the high or low selic opportunities also arise, but of course, it depends on the eyes of the beholder. Between August and March, for example, I guided several clients to renegotiate the interest rate on their real estate financing, which was totally possible to do during this period, and the expressive majority was successful in this process, after all, with the lower selic rate, it opened space and made it possible for this reduction to happen. This has a large impact on the projected cost of the operation, since it is a very long-term financing, in most cases, reducing the value of the monthly installment in a very positive way.

But calm down, if you didn’t take advantage of this opportunity, you still have some possibility of being able to renegotiate the interest on your real estate financing, naturally, the possibilities were reduced, because with the resumption of the Selic, the margin for adjustment in the rate became tighter and, in the At the moment, the possibility is more plausible only for those who still have a really high rate on their financing, different from the previous period I mentioned, in which even people who had a more intermediate rate, had a great opportunity to negotiate, due to lower selic rate and very favorable to this.

And in the last few days someone asked me something like: “so you mean that with the increase in the selic my investments in fixed income yield more?” That’s right, it’s true. However, most likely with the higher selic, inflation should also be high, that is, investments yield more, but you are spending more on the supermarket shelf, on fuel, etc.

Finally, the outlook for the Selic rate remains high, and most likely it should end the year between 7 and 8%, remaining firm with the objective of taming inflation.