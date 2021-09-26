Rescue 2: Tyler Rake is alive in film sequel, says Chris Hemsworth – Movie News

A novelty was told by the protagonist of Thor at Festival TUDUM, a global event on Netflix.

Rescue was one of the big action movies released by Netflix in 2020 and will now receive a sequel. In an announcement held at the TUDUM Festival today (25), Chris Hemsworth stated that protagonist Tyler Rake is alive. In addition, the actor from Thor took the opportunity to thank the noise fans made on social media, saying that it was these passionate reactions that enabled the continuation of the feature film.

In addition, a short teaser was also presented. The clip shows the end of the last film, when Tyler was shot and fell into the river, and then shows the protagonist opening his eyes underwater and swimming to the surface. After viewing the video, Chris Hemsworth said: “Yes, Tyler Rake is alive and ready for the next mission. If the first movie ever pushed the limits, wait and see what Sam and I have prepared for the sequel.”

What to expect from Rescue 2?

Directed by Sam Hargrave and produced by Joe and Anthony Russo, Rescue was a super hit early in the coronavirus pandemic and followed the story of Tyler Rake, an Australian mercenary hired to rescue the kidnapped son of an Indian drug dealer.

Rescue 2 was confirmed in exclusive information provided by Deadline in May and, according to Joe Russo, Netflix will have no involvement in the script. As for the nature of the new film, it is expected to be a continuation of Tyler Rake’s tutelage over Ovi (played by actor Rudhraksh Jaiswal).

Rescue: Top 5 action scenes in Netflix movie

There is also the possibility of the action protagonist being hired for a new job in another location. As for the enigmatic ending that left a question mark for fans, the intention was to understand which paths the plot could take: “We had a movie version [onde ele morreu] and we tested it a lot, and it was no surprise that a lot of people wanted the character to live, and some people wanted him to die”, said Sam Hargrave to the Collider website.

“People were torn apart; it was almost in the middle. We wanted to attract as many people as possible without compromising the integrity of the story. And so we thought a good compromise would be to make an ambiguous ending.”