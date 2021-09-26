Result of Lotofácil 2332 today, Saturday (25/09/21)

From 8:00 pm (Brasilia time) the result of the Lotofácil contest 2332 will be announced today, Saturday (25). The player who hits the 15 tens can win the prize which is estimated at R$1.5 million.

Check out the result of Lotofácil 2332

The numbers drawn at Lotofácil 2332 today, Saturday, were: 01-04-06-07-08-09-10-11-14-17-18-20-22-24-25.

Lotofácil Winners

Hitting 11, 12, 13, 14 or 15 tens of the result of Lotofácil contest 2332, all players will receive a prize. The main amount will be split between the winners if there is more than one ticket awarded.

What is the value of the prize? ‌

The award of Lotofácil varies according to the amount collected, corresponding to 43.35% of the total bruto. are subtracted from this percentage, three awards of fixed values ​​and the rest distributed in other categories:

R$‌ ‌5 for‌ bets‌ ‌with‌ 11‌ ‌numbers‌ ‌rights‌;‌ ‌

R$‌ ‌10 for‌ ‌the ‌bets‌ ‌with‌ ‌12‌ ‌numbers‌ ‌right;‌ ‌

R$‌ ‌25 for‌ bets‌ ‌with‌ ‌13‌ ‌numbers‌ ‌right;‌ ‌

13%‌ among‌ ‌the‌ correct numbers‌ of ‌14‌ ‌right numbers;‌

62% among‌ ‌the‌ fixers‌ of ‌15‌ ‌right numbers;‌ ‌

In addition, 10% are retained for final contests 0, distributed only to Correct diagnoses of the 15 numbers of the result of Lotofácil. are also collected 15% for the same range of winners of special contest Lotofácil Independence, held ‌every‌ year‌ in‌ ‌month‌ of ‌September.‌

How to receive the award?

Winners can redeem the prizes at Caixa agencies by presenting the original ticket, RG and CPF. In lottery houses, players can also receive values ​​of up to R$1,903.98.

In addition, Lotteries Caixa allows the transfer of wager amounts online to a Mercado Pago account.

What is the deadline for receiving the award?

All winners have up to 90 calendar days, counting from the draw of the result of Lotofácil contest 2332, to withdraw the amount. After this period, the amounts are transferred to the National Treasury for investment in the FIES – Higher Education Student Financing Fund.

What is the probability of winning? ‌

If a bettor wants to try his luck playing with 15 numbers, the probability of hitting the result of Lotofácil is one in more than 3.2 milhões. But if the game has 20 numbers, this chance go to one in ‌211.‌

15 numbers matched – the chance of winning is one in 3,268,760;

14 numbers matched – the chance of winning is one in 21,792;

13 numbers matched – the chance of winning is one in 692;

12 numbers matched – the chance of winning is one in 60;

11 numbers matched – the chance of winning is one in 11;

next draw – On Monday, September 26, the lotofácil contest 2333 will be drawn from 8:00 pm (Brasilia time).

Lotofácil 2331: three bets match the outcome and divide R$ 1.4 million