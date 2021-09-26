Result of Saturday’s Mega-Sena, contest 2412 (25/09/2021)

From 20:00 (GMT) players can check the results of the Mega-Sena on Saturday, September 25th. The ticket that has the six dozen drawn can win the prize, which is accumulated in R$7 million.

Results of Saturday’s Mega-Sena contest 2412

Check out today’s Mega-Sena result numbers:

Mega-Sena Winners

The jackpot only comes out for the bet that hits all tens, but if there is more than one winner then the Cashier splits the amount between the parties. Anyone who has tried his luck to hit the result of Saturday’s Mega-Sena with a single game has a chance in excess of 50 million to be awarded.

Players who mark five or four numbers are also billed. In this case, the probability of winning, respectively, is one in 154.5 thousand and 2.3 thousand.

The lucky ones will have a period of 90 calendar days to redeem the amount at Caixa branches, presenting their ID, CPF and the winning ticket. Prizes of BRL 10,000 or more will be paid within a minimum period of two business days.

As for bets registered in Caixa’s electronic channels, winners have the option of transferring the amount to a Mercado Pago account. Values ​​lower than R$1,903.98, the winners of the Mega-Sena on Saturday can also withdraw from lottery stores, according to Caixa.

What is the Mega-Sena result draw time?

The Mega-Sena result draws are always held from 8 pm (Brasilia time). The lucky globes are located at Espaço Loterias Caixa, at the Tietê Bus Terminal, in São Paulo.

How to follow the draw live?

To follow the live broadcast of the contest, players can access Caixa’s Youtube channel or Caixa Lotteries page on Facebook. It is still possible to watch the draw of the Mega-Sena result on Saturday on Rede TV channel.