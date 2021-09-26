Result of the Federal Lottery contest 5600 on Saturday (25/09/2021)

The result of Saturday’s Federal Lottery, contest 5600, which can pay a prize of R$ 500 thousand, will be announced as of 7:00 pm today, 25/09/21. See if you are the winner of one of the top five prizes in the draw.

38212 -Prize of R$ 500 thousand

52377 – Prize of BRL 27 thousand

31955 – Prize of BRL 24 thousand

13989– Prize of BRL 19 thousand

25054– Prize of BRL 18.3 thousand

In this modality, five main prizes are paid per contest. Players can win the following amounts: R$500 thousand, R$27 thousand, R$24 thousand, R$19 thousand and R$18.3 thousand.

A player holding a ticket with the same number combination from one of the five Federal Lottery Saturday lottery draws wins one of the top prizes.