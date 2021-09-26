Result of the Federal Lottery contest 5600 on Saturday (25/09/2021)

The result of Saturday’s Federal Lottery, contest 5600, which can pay a prize of R$ 500 thousand, will be announced as of 7:00 pm today, 25/09/21. See if you are the winner of one of the top five prizes in the draw.
38212 -Prize of R$ 500 thousand
52377 – Prize of BRL 27 thousand
31955 – Prize of BRL 24 thousand
13989– Prize of BRL 19 thousand
25054– Prize of BRL 18.3 thousand
In this modality, five main prizes are paid per contest. Players can win the following amounts: R$500 thousand, R$27 thousand, R$24 thousand, R$19 thousand and R$18.3 thousand.
A player holding a ticket with the same number combination from one of the five Federal Lottery Saturday lottery draws wins one of the top prizes.
Results of the last draws
Result of Federal Lottery 5599
1st PRIZE: 93201 – BRL 500,000.00
2nd PRIZE: 02135 – R$ 27,000.00
3rd PRIZE: 82089 – R$ 24,000.00
4th PRIZE: 24760 – BRL 19,000.00
5th PRIZE: 18606 – BRL 18,329.00
Result of Federal Lottery 5598
1st PRIZE: 20684 – BRL 500,000.00
2nd PRIZE: 38300 – R$ 27,000.00
3rd PRIZE: 15136 – R$ 24,000.00
4th PRIZE: 35151 – BRL 19,000.00
5th PRIZE: 45196 – BRL 18,329.00
Result of Federal Lottery 5597
1st PRIZE: 76701 – BRL 500,000.00
2nd PRIZE: 20931 – R$ 27,000.00
3rd PRIZE: 46068 – R$ 24,000.00
4th PRIZE: 21764 – BRL 19,000.00
5th PRIZE: 34173 – BRL 18,329.00
Result of Federal Lottery 5596
1st PRIZE: 50502 – R$ 1,350,000.00
2nd PRIZE: 10883 – R$ 15,500.00
3rd PRIZE: 12767 – BRL 14,000.00
4th PRIZE: 49930 – BRL 13,000.00
5th PRIZE: 81384 – BRL 12,227.00
Result of Federal Lottery 5595
1st PRIZE: 80905 – BRL 500,000.00
2nd PRIZE: 82006 – R$ 27,000.00
3rd PRIZE: 56251 – R$ 24,000.00
4th PRIZE: 53050 – BRL 19,000.00
5th PRIZE: 41744 – BRL 18,329.00