Richthofen case: How are Suzane and Daniel Cravinhos currently? Check out!

One of the most talked about subjects of the moment are the films released by Amazon Prime about the death of the parents of Suzane von Richthofen, entitled ‘The Girl Who Killed Her Parents’ and ‘The Boy Who Killed My Parents’.

manfred and marisia were murdered in 2002 by her own daughter along with the help of her ex-boyfriend and his brother, Daniel and christian cloves, respectively.

Anyone interested in the case knows that Suzane and Daniel were sentenced to 39 years in prison in a closed regime, while christian was sentenced to 38 years in prison.

But how are they these days?

Since 2006, Suzane stays in Santa Maria Eufrásia Pelletier Women’s Penitentiary, de Tremembé, and in 2015 she benefited from the semi-open regime, leaving her cell and serving her sentence in a shed with bunk beds.

Through the new regime, Suzane works inside the penitentiary during the day and is also entitled to six temporary departures throughout the year.

Enjoy watching:



These outputs include Mother’s Day, Easter, Father’s Day, Children’s Day, Christmas and New Year’s Eve, which became a great controversy.

In addition, attorneys for Suzane they are still trying to convert their sentence to the open regime, but all requests sent by the Public Defender’s Office were rejected by the courts.

This because Suzane presents a “self-centered, empty, simplistic and childish personality; no show of guilt or remorse”, diagnosis obtained through a psychological test carried out in 2018, as disclosed by the Fantastic.

Even so, on the 13th, she was authorized to attend the Pharmacy course at Universidade Anhanguera, in Taubaté, after being approved by the National High School Exam, ENEM.

With this, the detainee will be allowed to be free between 17:00 and 23:55 to go to classes.

And despite being trapped, Suzane he also made news due to his romantic relationships at the penitentiary. In 2104, she even married the inmate Sandra Regina, known as ‘sandra‘, but the union came to an end a short time later, when Sandra was transferred.

After that, Suzane began to relate to the locksmith Roger Olberg, brother of an inmate. However, the case ended last year, but she remains close to the family, according to a report in Época magazine.

As for the brothers Cloves, Daniel he has been free since 2018 when his defense team managed to guarantee him a progression to the open regime.

During prison, he married the daughter of a prison guard named Alyne Benedict. The couple met in 2012, when Alyne he was visiting a brother who was also in prison.

Since he got his freedom, Daniel tries to stay away from the media.

christian he was released in 2017 but was returned to Tremembé prison the following year for involvement in an attempted bribery of police officers.

Currently, he remains in prison.

So, have you ever watched the movies?

Each feature is approximately 80 minutes long and tells a different point of view of the shocking story that accompanies the pair of assassins:

The scripts are based on information contained in the case file that ended with the conviction of the two for the death of Suzane’s parents.

The crime took place in 2002 and shocked Brazil and the world at the time. Currently, Suzane remains serving time in the women’s prison in Tremembé.

The script is signed by Ilana Casoy, criminologist, writer and greatest specialist in serial killers in Brazil, along with Raphael Montes, Brazilian writer of crime literature successful with the public and critics, translated in more than 20 countries.