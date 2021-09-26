Rico gets annoyed with Bil Araújo and is speechless with the pawn’s response

Rich Melquiades has shown that it does not know very well to be contradicted and this has already yielded some conflicts within The Farm 2021. Bil Araújo he didn’t like being charged by the pawn, in a supposed alliance, and made a devastating inversion, during the party that dragged on until dawn on Saturday (25).

The handsome one started the conversation by surrounding Rico and telling the real thing: “You can’t stand people taking you out, you can’t stand a lecture and it’s okay, bro. It’s your way. You have a lot to add. People may say you are a shack, but you have a very strong heart. That’s why Marina left you”.

The ex-MTV recalled that the confined was talking about the dynamics of Resta Um, the first swidden formation, and nudged: “And you saved Mileide [Mihaile]”. Arcrebiano explained what made him take this decision: “I saved Mileide because I connected with her”.

It was then that Rico Melquiades wanted to know if the competitor felt the same way about him and heard that Marina would end up saving him, as it happened. Even so, the comedian continued: “What if I didn’t? How was it going to be? You’re in Marina’s head”.

Bil Araújo replied that he was aware of the game’s movements and took the opportunity to lecture his friend: “Of course I am. I’m on the game and you just sleep, Rico. Just sleep, old man. Wake up to the game, old man. Did I tell you what? I’m lying? You just sleep, wake up. Wake up for the game, bro. Brazil likes to see you awake”.

The ex-participant of Vacations With the Ex charged: “Bil, it was an opportunity you had to prove that you liked me”. The ex-BBB was irritated by the tantrum of Alagoas and counter-argued: “I wasn’t going to save you because I knew Marina was going to save you. Stop hurting for people, Rico. If it were the other way around, you wouldn’t be like this with her”.

Tati Quebra Barraco, who listened to everything, defended Bil: “I talked to Rico and said: ‘Bil is one of the men in the house who respects you, because to sleep on his side in the same bed…’”. Rico was adamant: “He does not like me. If he liked me, he would defend until the end”.

The physical educator disagreed with so many complaints and showed confidence in the game itself: “For God’s sake, I knew about the game, Rico. Only you who don’t understand it and don’t accept it. It’s OK. Everything is fine. Rich, put it in your head: when I make a decision it’s because I’m playing”.

Finally, even if his strategy had failed, Bil Araújo saw no reason to be ashamed: “I could be wrong in the situation and live, I’ll say: ‘Forgive me, I was wrong and I didn’t save you because I thought this would happen‘. Rico Melquiades fired: “you were my priority”.

