Rio reopens 12 BRT stations in the West Zone; Paes says service will be ‘worthy’ in just 18 months | Rio de Janeiro

The Rio City Hall reopened this Sunday (26) 12 BRT stations on Avenida Cesario de Melo, in the Transoeste corridor. The terminals were renovated and had their lighting restored.

In 6 months of intervention, city hall spends R$ 46 million and reopens only 11 of 45 closed stations

They had been closed since 2018 because of vandalism and constant shootings in the region.

The road – which connects Santa Cruz to Campo Grande, in the West Zone – will receive lines of bus at shorter intervals. Each of the 12 stations was renovated at a cost of R$ 400 thousand, totaling BRL 4.8 million in investment.

“BRT well operated and being used correctly brings dignity to the population. Before, the passenger had to take a “hot drink” every day on Avenida das Américas in two ways, full of accidents and with a lot of traffic jams to get to work. When we implemented the BRT, people started arriving with more comfort, in 40/50 minutes from Santa Cruz to Barra” said Mayor Eduardo Paes.

The 12 stations given to cariocas are: Cesarão I, Cesarão II, Vila Paciência, Três Pontes, Júlia Miguel, São Paulo Park, Cosmos, Icurana, Vilar Carioca, Inhoaíba, São Jorge and Cândido Magalhães.

Mayor says service will be worthy in just 18 months

The mayor also asked that the population be careful with transport and that don’t vandalize the spaces to conserve the service.

“Treat with care, preserve, be fond of this space. The BRT system will improve a lot. It should take a year and a half for us to say we have something worthy here. Anyone who thinks that this is a short time is because they have no idea of ​​the bureaucratic process that is to make a concession. It will take a while to get perfect, but we know that, from now on, this corridor at Cesário de Melo will have quality service”, said the mayor.

In all, 30 buses will service the new BRT lines in the region, with capacity to transport 1,600 passengers per hour, in each direction, during peak hours. The actions are part of the City Hall’s intervention in the system until the new public transport tender in the city is held.

Reopening was delayed because of violence

The city had announced that the reopening would be last Sunday, but had to postpone it precisely because of the violence around the stations.

According to the city hall, the reopening of these 12 stations represents an increase of 30 buses passing through the region, which serves 3,000 people per hour during peak hours.