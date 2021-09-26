Rising interest rates and losses on the stock market shake the confidence of new investors

SAO PAULO AND RIO – In the same week that the Central Bank raised the Selic, the basic interest rate of the economy, to 6.25% per year, the highest level in two years, the Ibovespa, the main index of the Stock Exchange of São Paulo (B3). which operates mainly in the real estate sector, could default with global repercussions.

Seeing stocks plummet is part of the experience of market veterans, but it’s especially difficult for someone who has just arrived and is undergoing his first test of fire in the last few days. Between 2018 and 2019, the number of individuals on the Brazilian stock exchange doubled, reaching 1.4 million, but this growth intensified even more in 2020 and 2021, even after the initial hit of the pandemic.

With Selic at its lowest historical level — it started this year at an unprecedented 2% — many people migrated from fixed-income investments, such as savings and government bonds, to stocks in search of higher returns for their investments, even though this entailed more risk .

The first half of this year ended with 3.2 million CPFs registered on the Exchange. Now, these newcomers face the first perfect storm: internal and external shocks cause losses on the stock exchange, while interest rates rise and restore the attractiveness of fixed income investments.

— I had never been exposed to this type of risk, so I couldn’t help but be scared — says the nurse and teacher Maurício Peixoto, 36, who migrated from savings to the Bolsa in March.

Despite the apprehension, he keeps the papers, with an eye on the long term. But analysts expect many to return to fixed income with higher interest rates and uncertainty in the air.

Nervousness at the tables

Last week, at the trading desks of brokers, distressed investors sought help from professionals to understand why the stock market fell so much, momentarily pulverizing part of the equity in shares. Rico, from the XP group, set up a task force to send customers a report with guidelines, says analyst Paula Zogbi:

— The advantage of this crisis in relation to the previous ones is that many people entered the stock exchange at the beginning of the pandemic, already thinking of buying low. What was not expected is inflation so high for so long, causing the Selic to rise.





Luiz Fernando Araújo, president of investment manager Finacap, says that it is necessary to show investors that they should not change their position in a reactive way:

— The natural tendency of human beings is to act by reflex and get out of risk in these moments of most worrying news. But our job is precisely to calm the client and remember that it is necessary to follow the long-term financial planning.

Kindergarten teacher Guilherme de Oliveira, 30, learned to manage anxiety. He started buying shares in February 2019 and, during the pandemic, had his emotions tested several times by the ups and downs of the stock market. Today, after having recovered losses, he says he has developed a strategy not to let himself be shaken:

— For those who are more anxious, the ideal is to forget about the action, look at the most once a week so as not to suffer.

back to fixed income

With the rise in interest rates gaining traction, specialists do not rule out that part of the investors will leave the Stock Exchange and return to fixed income, which is influenced by the Selic. With inflation close to 10% in 12 months, analysts expect the base rate to be between 8% and 9% by the end of the year.

The National Treasury has already felt an increase in demand for bonds. The number of investors in Tesouro Direito grew by 54% in the last 12 months.

— A lot of people went to variable income not by choice, but because of a low interest scenario — says Adriano Bernardi, a partner at 3R Investimentos, which works with wealth management and stock funds.

Those who entered the B3 at the beginning of 2020 went through the turmoil of the beginning of the pandemic, which dropped the Ibovespa by 30% in March, to 73,019 points, the biggest drop in the indicator in 22 years. But the fall in interest rates and the recovery of papers in the wake of commodities maintained the attraction of new investors to the Stock Exchange.

If in 2019 the Brazilian stock market celebrated the unprecedented mark of 1 million individual investors, the Exchange gained 500,000 new ones in each of the last three quarters.

Pay to enter…

With initial applications starting at R$100, a zero brokerage fee and the ease of applying, this group got to know more closely how the variable income market works. Getting out is not that simple, warns Mauro Calil, founder of Academia do Dinheiro.

He notes that the rising interest rate cycle marks a transitional moment in investment decisions. Those who already have money invested in Selic Treasury bonds, for example, which accompany the rise in interest rates, are still losing out on inflation, while some companies, such as Vale, pay dividends that outweigh the rise in prices, says the finance specialist:

— Right now, the ideal is to have several investment fronts to beat inflation.

Jennie Li, stock strategist at XP, calculates that the average annual return for the Ibovespa over the past 20 years was 13%. But she agrees that fixed income has its role within a diversified portfolio, mainly to form an emergency reserve.

For investment consultant Paulo Bittencourt, those who invest in stocks with a focus on the fundamentals and performance of companies should wait for the storm to pass:

— It is necessary to invest in the business, with an eye on the flow of dividends that the company can offer. You can’t invest in price, buy a stock just because it’s cheap.

Diversification is key to weathering rising tides

The recommendation of investment advisors is usually the same to prepare for times of turmoil in the financial market: never put all your eggs in one basket.

For those who are too late for this advice, analysts say it is best not to sell on impulse. It is often better to wait for the dust to settle.

The ideal is to have a balanced portfolio, as defined by Luiz Fernando Araújo, president of Finacap: 40% of the capital invested in shares, 30% in securities with post-fixed interest linked to Selic, 20% in fixed-rate bonds and 10 % in alternatives such as real estate funds.

Another expert recommendation is to look at the consolidated return on the portfolio instead of evaluating each asset class. If the stock market is momentarily losing, this can be offset by gains in other types of investments.

For Adriano Bernardi, a partner at 3R Investimentos, it is essential to always have the help of experienced professionals:

— Experienced managers know how to protect equity, even in downturns. There are actions considered defensive for these occasions.

Investment consultant Paulo Bittencourt recommends those who want to invest in the Stock Exchange with technical criteria to focus on the fundamentals of the companies behind the shares and on the long term.

The butterflies in the stomach of newcomers to the market

‘Rising interest brings opportunities in fixed income’

Salesman Roberval Nunes, 43, started investing in shares last year Photo: Personal archive

Seller Roberval Nunes, 43, started investing in shares in September last year, with the stock market booming, dissatisfied with savings. Now, he had a scare with the Evergrande case.

— It was my first casualty — says the resident of Assis (SP), who evaluates the Tesouro Direito. — The rise in interest brings opportunities in fixed income.

‘I calmed my heart and didn’t sell the shares’

The 43-year-old veterinarian Kárita Borges decided to invest in shares in January Photo: Personal archive

The 43-year-old veterinarian Kárita Borges decided to invest in shares in January, unhappy with the low return on fixed income. The Ibovespa was at 120 thousand points. Nine months later, it’s at 112,000:

“I calmed my heart and didn’t sell the shares.” I invest for my retirement.

‘I managed to establish a long-term plan’

Maurício Peixoto, 36, invested in March and was frightened by the volatility, but learned that it is part of the game Photo: Personal archive

Nurse and university professor, 36-year-old Maurício Peixoto invested in March, given the limits of savings. He was frightened by the volatility, but learned that it is part of the game.

— I managed to establish, within the acceptable risk margin for my profile, a long-term plan.

‘I’m eyeing post-fix titles’

Professor Guilherme de Oliveira, aged 30, invested in fixed income Photo: Personal archive

Professor Guilherme de Oliveira, 30, has a financial reserve in fixed income that keeps him relatively calm:

— I have reduced the contribution to the Stock Exchange and increased monthly deposits in the reserve. I’m also looking at post-fix titles.

‘I see good interest earning opportunities’

Businessman André Giaquinto, 53, says that the Treasury is back on his radar with the rise of Selic Photo: Marcos Alves / Agência O Globo

Businessman André Giaquinto, 53, sees good opportunities for buying on the Stock Exchange in the fall in shares, but the Treasury is back on its radar with the rise in the Selic:

— I see good interest earning opportunities on longer-term bonds.