Rita Lee, on Brazil: ‘We were supposed to be in the Jetsons and we’re going back to the Flintstones’

Since Friday, fans of Rita Lee and listeners of good music can travel through her childhood and through milestones in the 50-year career of the greatest rocker in Brazil. In a mega-exhibition inaugurated at the São Paulo Museum of Image and Sound, images and objects from the youngest of the Jones family (who loved to play in the basement of their house with her sisters, Mary and Virgínia, and via flying saucers on the porch), merge with the of Rita dressed as a bride at the Festival Internacional da Canção, wearing the robe of Our Lady at Hollywood Rock and launching the stamps that would become Hebe Camargo’s brand.

“I keep clothes, costumes, instruments, all kinds of stuff. It’s all there in MIS. It’s a colorful and pop trip. Disneylândia glitter”, summarizes Rita, aged 73, at her home in São Paulo, where she lives with her husband and musical partner, Roberto de Carvalho.

In a rare interview — the first since being diagnosed with lung cancer in May — the singer exudes energy and good humor, even under chemotherapy treatment. Talks about “Change”, a new song that will be released tomorrow on digital platforms; he says that, in two months, he will launch a new children’s show on GloboLivros, approaching death in a playful way; and talks about the conversations and pleasures he’s been having with stars and “beings of light”.

Here are the best excerpts from the conversation:

relationship with fans

“They call me a saint, a fairy and ET too. I love! I think they get my connection with the extraterrestrial. The kids — to this day — identify with ‘Black Sheep’, says how much the music represents them. So I feel like a patroness of the black sheep (laughter). I never thought — while writing — that my music could affect anyone. But at a children’s book launch of mine, before the pandemic, a very young boy came to my side and whispered in my ear: ‘My family didn’t accept the fact that I was gay, they didn’t understand me. He had already decided to kill me, but his music saved me.’ And walked away. To this day I remember him.”

Colorful world

“It pisses me off when I hear prejudiced people reproducing talk that ‘women are inferior to men’, or saying that being gay is wrong… What is wrong? Is different from you wrong? What I want is different. I want to live in a colorful world, with all kinds of ethnicity, skin, hair, people, animals, plants and ETs – even in disguise – walking around. I’m from the rainbow, I like the light. Racism, misogyny, homophobia piss me off. I don’t have the patience for this! I ‘am’ old! I wanted to reach 2021 and realize more respect in the world. And not having to keep talking about it. But you only move with education. Respect, education and freedom. People have to be free to be happy as they are. It’s all very difficult in the world, we need more light and more joy.”

life mission

“We humans didn’t come to Earth for pleasure. But, yes, to learn, to become aware. To follow the path of light. You cannot close your eyes to the suffering of others. We are one thing. When we see a human suffering, a human being cursed, mistreating animals, murdering others, diseases, injustice… these are darkness. But life is made of light and shadow. So, we also have color, lighting. And seeing the dark side, I’m moved. So I try to take some of the sadness out of people by singing things up to them. My mission (of life) has always been about bringing people joy.”

Rita Lee Photo: Guilherme Samora

New music

“’Change’, which I officially release tomorrow, is my new song in partnership with my love, Rob (Roberto de Carvalho), maestro of good taste, chic, hot and talented. My perfect musical partner and father to my kids. The co-production is by Gui Boratto, who we invited because he wanted to take a walk in this more danceable universe. And music has to do with this mutated side of me, which I’ve had since I was born. What do we most want in the world right now? Change! Change for the better, for more awareness, more light.”

Horny in the soul

“Everything changes all the time. At 73, for example, I have gray hair. I was once a blonde, I was once a redhead — which was a sun in my head — and now I have the moon with me. I also feel a vector of life that transforms desire. I’ve had sex like hell and now I have more ‘horniness in my soul’. A pleasure that is awakened by a good book, meditation, when I try to communicate telepathically with brothers from the stars, with my spiritual rituals… So, change! Since there’s no way around it, embrace the change. With this song, I would like to give a upgrade on the legal side, I want to live in the rainbow, in the cool thing, in purity, in courage, in freedom… despite this very dark moment that Brazil is facing.”

beings of light

“I made a pact with the universe, with the Creator, with the ‘beings of light’, that I was going to hold the bar against having lung cancer. I had radiotherapy and now I have chemotherapy. Exams are great. But easy isn’t it. I saw my mother go through this: chemo, radio… and 45 years ago, medicine was very different. There was trauma the way she was. So, when the doctor said that I needed to undergo treatment, the first thing I thought was: ‘I knew it!’. Do you know why? Because of the signals I received. I knew something was going to happen. How many times have you said that you would have to pay some life toll? It was one puff after another: ‘Stop smoking. You’ve smoked since you were 22, stop now’. It was like a light that lit up in the back of my mind. Apart from the things that were rubbed in my face. I was going to read the newspaper, and there was a personality there saying that he had stopped smoking. It was on the road, it stopped behind a truck and it was written: ‘Stop smoking’. With the pandemic, that low mood in the world, there’s no way it won’t be affected: I started smoking triple as much as before. I have this Catholic thing, about guilt, and I continued to disrespect myself. And when the doctor said: ‘You have lung cancer’, I closed my eyes and thought: ‘Naughty, sarcastic.’ The ‘beings of light’ have humor! Look at that very crazy mood. It was as if I could hear them telling me: ‘Dude, we warned you. Now, he’s going to stop smoking by force’. In the end, I even thanked her. It’s not easy, but I finally managed to quit smoking.”

death to children

“As a child, we lost some of our innocence when we became aware of death. Generally, we don’t want to talk about this topic with children. And this gives them an impression of something very bad. From the fear of death. When we have to understand that everything that exists in the universe undergoes transformations. And our transformation is in spirit. We are spirit in a material world, taking a journey. Sometimes, when a person or an animal dies, they say: ‘Mommy has become a little star’, ‘your little animal has become a little star’. Child likes honesty. So, I’m going to put a light touch on the subject.”

tribute in life

“Ancient dream, the exhibition (of the Museum of Image and Sound of SP) finally happened! I keep clothes, costumes, instruments, all sorts of stuff since forever. And now, it all makes sense, doesn’t it? It’s a colorful and pop trip. My trunk, all open, at MIS. Disneyland glitter. Every piece tells a story. But the wedding dress Leila Diniz wore and then lent me (in 1968) and Biba’s silver boot (famous 1970s London boutique) I give a lot of value. We also thought it would be nice to have my voice narrating the stories of the plays (the exhibition will have QR codes and the visitor will be able to hear Rita telling about her collection).”

Magic wand

“If I could make a ‘plim’, with a magic wand, it would be to help Brazil, to help our animals, to help nature… I would send many powerful people to the Middle Ages. It’s scary to see people in charge with such outdated minds. We were supposed to be in the Jetsons and we’re going back to the Flintstones. Brazil seems to have a strange karma… I think it started with the indigenous genocide. Yesterday, I was watching an old Indian woman from the (people) Krenakore. She said: ‘We had a river. I had all kinds of healing in nature.’ And they took the river from her! It’s disrespect after disrespect to indigenous people, to animals — who are treated like things. If we don’t start from that, how are we going to change anything for the better?”