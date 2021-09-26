Rita Lee’s friend reveals the singer’s real state of health, who is fighting cancer

In the fight against lung cancer, Rita Lee is responding well to the treatment you are undergoing. In conversation with the Extra newspaper, Chico Spinosa, a friend of the singer, spoke about the artist’s state of health.

“Rita is lucid and working. She is undergoing treatment and reacting well“, said the set designer, who has been close to Rita since the 1980s.

He is even responsible for the scenography of the recently inaugurated exhibition with its collection that the famous woman is dedicating to. The exhibition takes place in São Paulo, at the Museum of Image and Sound.

“With this invitation to set the stage and the restoration of costumes for the exhibition, I’m sure that Rita has always been the best in pop and the best of me. Reviewing all her work, I put myself on all fours to this poetess. Whom I respect a lot. In this meeting, at my 70s, she gives me energy and makes me more creative“, spoke Chico about the event.

Directly from his farm, Lee, who is 73 years old, recorded the texts that explain the passages of the artistic exhibition. “I’m one of those accumulators who don’t throw away even wrapping paper and string. I’ll love to open my trunk and share the stories that the buggers tell whoever visits”, said Rita.

For those who don’t know, the “queen of Brazilian rock” discovered lung cancer after undergoing a check-up at Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein, in São Paulo. “Our Rita underwent a check-up at Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein, in São Paulo. The exams showed a primary tumor in the left lung”, released the artist’s advice at the end of May.

Rita Lee’s team followed: “Well assisted by a medical board, formed by Dr. Óren Smaletez, Prof. Dr. José Ribas M. de Campos, Dr. Carmen Silva Valente Barbas and Dr. Ícaro Carvalho, is now at home, and will continue the immuno and radiotherapy. Thank you for the prayers and the Divine Light”.

On the occasion, family, friends and fans commented on the publication sending messages of support to the singer. Beto Lee, Rita’s eldest son, commented on the post with: “We will survive” (We will survive). Now John, the middle child, said: “Together and strong“.