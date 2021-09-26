Roger Guedes applies the law of the ex, Willian puts on a show and Corinthians’ ‘magic square’ works in Derby

With Corinthians’ reinforcements in the last transfer window, much was speculated and questioned about how the new hires would work together. In Derby last Saturday (25), in the victory of alvinegro by 2-1 against Palmeiras, the ‘magic square’ of Timão convinced and was crucial.







Roger Guedes was the name of Derby (PHOTO: Rodrigo Coca / Ag. Corinthians) Photo: Throw!

Two names stood out the most: Willian and Roger Guedes. The first for playing an almost flawless game and the second for two goals (which were almost three, but the attacker was offside in one of the goals).

No. 10 and ace of the team, Willian played for the opposite side to which he played for most of his career and, even so, made an incredible game. On the left side, the player was one of the most creative on the field and coordinated a great first half, as well as important plays in the second stage.

Playing on the right side of the Palmeira defense, the shirt 10 faced the weakest sector of the rival, who had Gabriel Menino and Luan in the marking. Despite a good performance by the defender, the lateral left something to be desired in marking.

With greater freedom, the Corinthians striker did what he wanted. In the second half, for example, in addition to a beautiful individual move towards Gabriel Menino, Willian created good opportunities, making passes behind the defense, meeting Roger Guedes and, in another move, he found Giuliano, who gave the pass to Gustavo Mosquito get out in the face of goal, but stopped at Weverton.

The left side of the attack was the most dangerous of Timon. The team’s first goal was born there, the result of the ‘magic square’. William starts the move from the left, Renato Augusto gains depth and crosses into the area, Giuliano adjusts and Roger Guedes, the main character of the match, opened the scoring, in the first half.

Roger would still score his second in the first stage, receiving a phenomenal assist from William, who received on the left, got rid of two markers and gave a pass just in case for shirt 123 to leave Gabriel Menino behind and enlarge the score. The goal, however, was disallowed by the assistant due to the striker’s offside.

Speaking of Roger Guedes, the attacker had one of his best nights. The first goal already looked like ‘revenge’ achieved. The second goal would be the icing on the cake, but minutes after its cancellation, shirt 123 deflected a shot by Gabriel Menino and took away Cássio’s chances to defend, a score tied 1-1 at the end of the first half.

On the roller coaster he lived during Derby, Roger Guedes still had one last climb, and that would be definitive. In the second stage, at 38 minutes, Du found Vitinho, who served Roger on the left wing. Again against Gabriel Menino, the shirt 123 dribbled the lateral and amended a beautiful shot in Weverton’s angle. Final score: 2 to 1.

If Giuliano had asked for time for the quartet to function, that time was certainly too short. In the second game in which he had the four reinforcements, Sylvinho knew how to use them very well and had the good functioning of the midfield and the attack to kill the match in the chances he created.

The match was disputed and, at times, Palmeiras came to be superior. In games like this, good players make a difference, as they can decide when it’s necessary.

William, Giuliano, Renato Augusto and Roger Guedes. William on the left and Roger centered, Renato and Giuliano floating in the middle, the quartet worked.