Rosemary tea: see benefits, what is it for and how to do it | nutrition

In addition to being known for its delicious aroma and flavor, rosemary tea has several health benefits, such as improving digestion, relieving headaches and combating fatigue. Effects that are due to the fact that this herb is rich in vitamins A, C, K, B1 and B2. Furthermore, as it is rich in flavonoid compounds, terpenes and phenolic acids, it has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant action. Other interesting properties are related to the role that rosemary tea has on the brain tonic body; that is, the herb makes the body more alert, the mind more “sharp” and improves concentration. Below, nutritionist Renata Buzzini lists the main advantages of the drink, teaches a simple recipe and gives tips for its consumption.

Rosemary Tea Benefits

Fights free radicals and prevents diseases: because it is rich in phenolic antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds, it eliminates free radicals and prevents health problems and diseases such as stroke and cancer. In addition, it has antimicrobial power, preventing sore throat and stomach;

because it is rich in phenolic antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds, it eliminates free radicals and prevents health problems and diseases such as stroke and cancer. In addition, it has antimicrobial power, preventing sore throat and stomach; Prevents candidiasis: due to its antifungal substances, it helps to fight and prevent infection caused by the fungus. Candida albicans;

due to its antifungal substances, it helps to fight and prevent infection caused by the fungus. Candida albicans; Help with weight loss: for having a diuretic action, rosemary tea helps to reduce fluid retention and improve intestinal transit, benefiting those in the process of weight loss;

for having a diuretic action, rosemary tea helps to reduce fluid retention and improve intestinal transit, benefiting those in the process of weight loss; Relieves excess gases: it helps to improve the digestion of food on that day or week that food is strangely “heavier in the stomach”. In this case, the tip is to have a cup of tea before lunch.

Tea and hair health

According to Renata Buzzini, rosemary tea is an antioxidant, has phytochemicals that help cells not to age and prevent cell oxidation, in addition to speeding up circulation. So, the antifungal action, added to these others, can favor the birth of hair strands. But for this to happen, rosemary tea must be used to wash your hair. In this way, it strengthens the strands and combats excessive oiliness and dandruff, improving circulation to the scalp. It is noteworthy that it is always important to consult an expert.

– Rosemary essential oil is very rich and very complex and it is the combined action of this that makes it so special and powerful – adds the nutritionist.

How to make rosemary tea: easy recipe

To enjoy all the benefits that rosemary provides, it is essential to follow the procedures correctly when preparing the herb tea. Therefore, aiming to reap the best results from this drink, nutritionist Renata Buzzini teaches how to make this quick and simple preparation. Check out.

5 g of fresh rosemary leaves (approximately 1 generous tbsp);

250 ml of hot water.

Heat the water until it reaches the point where it starts to boil; Add the rosemary; Cover the pan for 7 to 10 minutes; Strain the tea and consume.

Comments: ideally, it should not be taken after 2 pm and its daily consumption should be one mug. Do not add sugar to the tea so as not to minimize the anti-inflammatory power of the drink.

Below, see some consumption tips listed by Renata Buzzini:

The best time for you to remove the rosemary twig to make your tea is early in the morning, before the sun gets strong, because the sap is still at the tip of the plant and that’s where the essential oil is;

Drink consumption should not exceed one mug per day , as too much rosemary tea can irritate the mucosa and cause nausea;

, as too much rosemary tea can irritate the mucosa and cause nausea; Follow the tea recipe correctly to get only the best of this wonderful herb that is rosemary;

For those who have sinusitis, it is worth making rosemary tea and, when it is steaming, inhale this steam to help release the secretion and prevent the bacteria from proliferating;

Women who are trying to get pregnant should not drink tea , as there are some indications that it may make it difficult to fix the embryo.