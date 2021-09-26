Round helps, but Ferroviário loses to Floresta and is eliminated from Serie C

Ferroviário was defeated 1-0 against Floresta, this Saturday, 25, at Vovozão, and ended up once again in the group stage of Série C. Team Coral still had one of the favorable results, such as Manaus’ defeat by Paysandu, but he needed to do his part to fill a spot in the G-4. With the non-ranking, Ferrão stayed for the third consecutive year in this stage of the competition.

With 24 points, two less than Botafogo-PB and Manaus and three behind Tombense-MG and Paysandu, the team from Barra was looking for a triumph against Verdão da Vila Manoel Sátiro, who played for the mathematical permanence in Serie C. For Lobo , a draw was enough for maintenance, but the defeat would not generate great consequences, since Jacuipense-BA – ninth place and first team in the zone – would need to take six goals off balance.

Even with the most favorable scenario, it was Floresta who started the most incisive game and before the 10th minute had already threatened Rafael’s goal twice, with Daysinho and Mailson. Ferroviário responded in two moves, with Yuri’s free kick and midfielder Diego’s cross kick that Edson Cariús almost managed to achieve. Despite the two opportunities, Lobo was more dangerous and after continuing to insist, Elielton, an athlete from Floresta, received the ball at Marcos Martins’ cross and scored strong to open the scoreboard in the initial stage.

Subscribe THE PEOPLE+ Get access to all exclusive content, columnists, unlimited access and discounts at stores, pharmacies and more. Sign it

Seeking a reaction, Anderson Batatais made two changes at half-time. Diego Viana and Emerson Souza left for Mauri and Dudu, respectively. And it was precisely Mauri who made Ferrão’s first dangerous move in the second stage, with a shot that required Tony’s defense. However, that was Coral’s best chance for the entire second half. Tubarão had possession of the ball and threatened some aggression, but could not apply pressure or change the score.

With the results, Ferrão dropped to sixth place, remaining with 24 points, and Floresta guaranteed itself in the next edition of the C Series, with 21 points and in eighth place. Paysandu (1st), Tombense (2nd), Botafogo (3rd) and Manaus (4th) are in the next phase of the tournament.

Railroad 0x1 Forest

rail

4-3-3: Raphael; Lazáro (Dioguinho), Vitão, Yuri and Emerson; Wesley Dias, Emerson Souza (Dudu) and Diego Viana (Mauri); Berguinho, Augusto (Gabriel Silva) and Edson Cariús (Thiago Aperibé). Tech: Anderson Batatais

Forest

4-3-3: Tony; Marcos Martins, Mailson, Alisson and Daniel; Jô, Marconi and Thiago Primão (Yuri); Alison Mira (Flávio Torres), Elielton (Thalison) and Deysinho (Renê). Technician: Leston Junior

Location: Carlos de Alencar Pinto Stadium, in Fortaleza/CE

Date: 25/09/2021

Referee: José Mendonça da Silva Junior/PR

Assistants: Rafael Trombeta/PR and Weber Felipe Silva/PR

Goal: Elielton, at 41 min/1st T

Yellow cards: Emerson and Dudu (FER); Mailson (FLO)

Public and income: game of closed gates as a result of the new coronavirus pandemic

Questions, Criticisms and Suggestions? Talk to us

Tags