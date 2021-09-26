Rueda exposes Balieiro’s situation and reveals a clause favorable to Santos: “Juridically we are covered”

The young midfielder has not yet reached an agreement to renew with Peixe and was ‘relegated’ to base; the negotiations continue behind the scenes

The board of saints moves behind the scenes to settle the situation of yet another promise of the youth categories. After the controversial departure of Kaio Jorge, Peixe wants to avoid losing its future talents and seeks to resolve issues in advance. At the moment, the negotiation creeping around the steering wheel Vinicius Balieiro, in 22 years.

The midfielder, who has contract until April 30, 2022, has been used in under-23 team while not reaching an agreement with the direction. In an interview with Gazeta Esportiva, the president of the club, Andrés Rueda, opened the game and revealed details of the situation. the young man has renewal triggered for another two years, but the club wants to settle a new bond even with the guarantee.

“Balieiro’s situation is different. The original contract now ends in April, but I have a two-year renewal signed by him when I was of legal age. The only thing is, I don’t want the club to repeat the same problem. It’s nice to have the comfort of a four- or five-year contract with a player. The renovation of Balieiro is more in this sense, more so than risk going to another club. We have advanced conversations and I think we’ll solve it sooner or later“, he said.

“We have an automatic renewal clause for another two years. And we want to exercise. So there is no risk of him signing a pre-contract. Legally we are covered. We are wearing shoes, but I want the comfort and the player too. That the base athlete has peace of mind with a long contract, that he helps to win titles and that he leaves for Europe at the right time. It is up to the management to take these precautions. Two years go by quickly, so we want to negotiate a long contract, even with this clause. And it’s on“, completed Rueda.

The coach Fabio Carille have plans for baleiro, but he should not be used while not resolving the contractual situation. Subscribed to Copa Paulista, the steering wheel faced Primavera, in the last half of the week. Like professional, the midfielder adds 41 matches and three goals marked.