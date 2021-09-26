Rumors swell behind the scenes and Inter speaks out about Aguirre’s resignation in 2022

The coach, despite the streak of victories in the Brasileirão, is not unanimous in the fans’ opinion.

In the last round, the Inter won another victory in the brazilian and hit the strength, at the Riverside, by 1 to 0. With a goal of Edenilson, Colorado moved up the table and moved further away from the relegation zone, already dreaming of a possible G-6.

In collective, aguirre praised the team, but also preached calm and responded to some criticism from the fans/press.

“A team that is experiencing the best moment in its history. Everyone talks about the good football they are playing. We have to value this victory. We fought, fought, believed and at the end of the game we went looking for victory and we did it. I’m happy, but we obviously have things to work on”, he explained.

Now, the next opponent will be the Bahia, also in the Riverside. This past week, there have been several speculations about a possible dismissal of aguirre in 2022. The website “Colorada Magazine” found and received the information that this is not an idea debated by the management. the work of Diego, despite some glimpses, is very well regarded internally.

“Aguirre should remain in office for next season. The Uruguayan coach has a contract with Colorado valid until the end of 2022. The direction works with the objective of placing the team in the next Libertadores de América. From there, he intends to build a stronger team so that the commander can compete for titles in the next year”, published.