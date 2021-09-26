Sakamoto: Federal government generates insecurity and hinders the SUS in vaccination – 09/24/2021

Participating in the UOL News, columnist Leonardo Sakamoto criticized what he called “coming and going” in the national vaccination campaign against covid-19.

The Ministry of Health today approved the booster dose for health professionals, preferably with the Pfizer vaccine, after six months after full immunization.

The information was confirmed by Minister Marcelo Queiroga, through social networks, a week after the ministry suspending the immunization of teenagers. The ministry went back and recommended, again, the vaccination of this group, last Wednesday (22).

“The Bolsonaro government has shown complete chaos and unpreparedness with regard to logistics. The PNI (National Immunization Plan) is an international reference because of its logistical capacity to distribute vaccines and provide rapid assistance to the population,” said the columnist

“If Brazil surpassed the vaccination rates of other countries, it is because it already had a capacity installed by the SUS (Unified Health System)”, he continued.

“However, it is difficult for SUS to deliver all its potential and capacity in the face of a government that ends up more hindering than helping.”

For Sakamoto, pressure from President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) was responsible for the suspension of the campaign for children under 18, which demonstrates disorganization on the part of the Ministry of Health.

“What happens is that there is this ‘coming and going’, this insecurity, the government saying ‘now, let’s give the 3rd dose’, ‘we are not going to vaccinate teenagers’. In other words, there is madness and lack of organization on the part of the federal administration, and the states end up having to resolve and decide the vaccination structure themselves.”