Salesperson, janitor, janitor, cashier: see the positions that open the most vacancies and job listings in high and low | Economy

Professions in the service sector and occupations related to operational and early career activities were the ones that most opened new job openings with a formal contract in the country in 12 months, according to a survey by the National Confederation of Commerce of Goods, Services and Tourism (CNC) , based on data from the General Register of Employed and Unemployed Persons (Caged).

Of the 10 occupations that created the most new jobs, 8 are in the service sector. At the top of the list are the professions of production line feeder, retail salesman, janitor, office assistant and construction worker. See the table below:

2 out of 5 Occupations with highest formal job creation in 12 months — Photo: Economy g1 Occupations with the greatest creation of formal vacancies in 12 months — Photo: Economy g1

The survey considers the balance of admissions and dismissals in the 12-month period ended in July among a total of more than 2,500 occupations in Caged.

According to data released by the Ministry of Economy, Brazil generated 316,580 formal jobs in July, reaching a balance of 41.2 million Brazilians employed, against 38.1 million in July last year. On the other hand, there are still more than 14 million unemployed in the country.

“No matter how much the economy is growing, the labor market is not able to employ all the people who are looking for a job. There are jobs being created, but the generation has not kept pace with demand”, says economist Fabio Bentes, author of the CNC survey.

Services sector advances 1.1% in July and reaches its highest level in 5 years

The services sector is the one that employs the most in the country and was the most affected by the restriction measures to combat the coronavirus pandemic. With the advance of vaccination and the reopening of the economy, the sector has been the main highlight in 2021, being the only one that did not shrink in the 2nd quarter.

“The service sector is reopening and when for any reason it grows, it needs to hire, because it is labor intensive. So we are in a window of job creation at least until the end of the year”, highlights Bentes.

According to the latest figures released by the IBGE, the increase in the number of employed persons in the country has been driven by informal and self-employed work. At the end of the 2nd quarter, Brazil still had 6.7 million fewer people working compared to the pre-Covid period.

Professions hardest hit by the pandemic

The service sector also concentrates the occupations that register the greatest loss of jobs with a formal contract in 12 months. At the top of the list are a bus driver, collector, bank clerk and postman. See table below:

3 out of 5 Occupations that lost the most formal vacancies in 12 months — Photo: Economy g1 Occupations that lost the most formal vacancies in 12 months — Photo: Economy g1

According to CNC, the list reflects not only changes in the labor market but also the still uneven recovery of the economy.

“The movement of people is increasing, but the demand for transport services has not yet normalized. All professions that depend on the movement of people are still suffering from the effects of the pandemic, which is not over yet”, says the economist.

He points out that Google’s indicators indicate that at the end of August the number of people circulating in commercial areas was still 12% below the pre-pandemic level.

The education area is another that lost many professionals during the pandemic and started to demand fewer teachers with the advance of distance education.

“This is even a certain perversity of the free market forces. Teacher, which is such a noble profession, is still suffering a lot in the job market”, says Bentes.

Booming jobs and promising professions

The survey also listed the jobs with the highest percentage expansion in the number of working professionals with a formal contract, considering occupations with at least 50,000 formal jobs in the country.

In the 12-month period, the biggest relative jump in the number of formal jobs was among domestic workers, reflecting the increased demand for these professionals after the high number of layoffs in the most acute phase of the pandemic. See table below:

4 out of 5 Occupations with higher percentage expansions in the stock of formal vacancies — Photo: Economy g1 Occupations with higher percentage expansions in the stock of formal vacancies — Photo: Economy g1

In second place is the position of logistics assistant. A previous CNC survey had already shown that this was the position with the highest growth in the balance of formal jobs in the country in 2020, with an increase of 28.1%.

With the pandemic, e-commerce doubles its share in Brazilian retail

Innovation and IT area is on the rise

Professions related to the areas of information technology stand out, which registered a great leap during the pandemic amid changes in consumption habits and advances in the digitization of the economy.

IBGE data show that information technology and technical-professional services are the fastest growing in the country, having already surpassed the pre-pandemic level by more than 20%, while services provided to families are still operating 23, 2% below the February 2020 level.

In addition to being areas that continue to be promising, the activities associated with the so-called modern services have an average remuneration much higher than that paid for traditional services.

The occupations whose stock of employees shrank the most in percentage terms in 12 months were collectors, oil exploration operators, drivers and hairdressers. See table below:

5 out of 5 Occupations with the highest percentage retraction in the stock of vacancies — Photo: Economy g1 Occupations with higher percentage retraction in the stock of vacancies — Photo: Economy g1

According to CNC, the ranking reflects the impacts of the pandemic on production chains and also structural changes caused by technological advances in the transport and financial sector.

“Professions such as postman and collector were already in decline and the pandemic somehow worsened”, says economist.

Starting salaries shrink

According to Caged’s figures, the average admission salary in July 2021 in the country was R$1,802, against R$1,878.16 in July last year, which corresponds to a 4% drop in real terms ( discounted for inflation).

The lowest admission salaries were paid for domestic services (R$ 1,300.19) and for activities in the accommodation and food segment (R$ 1,361.40), while the highest were for information, communication and services. financial, real estate, professional and administrative activities (R$ 2,130.95).

“Whenever there is a combination of growth with a high unemployment rate, the admission salary is pressured because the contracting party has great bargaining power. It is the law of supply and demand. If there are many people looking for and needing to join the In the labor market, the guy who earned R$1,500 ends up accepting to earn R$1,300, R$1,200 to get a vacancy,” says Bentes.