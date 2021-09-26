Santos will have six vaccination posts against covid-19 this Saturday

Vaccination against covid-19 never stops in Santos. This Saturday (25), six vaccination posts will be open, from 9 am to 3:30 pm (see addresses below). On Sunday (26), the immunization continues at the same time at Policlínica Nova Cintra.

Anyone over 12 years of age is being vaccinated in the first dose, in the second, everyone who has completed the interval of the first application (with CoronaVac being 28 days and Pfizer and AstraZeneca, 12 weeks) and in a booster dose the elderly aged 80 years or more and immunosuppressed from 18 years.

It is worth remembering that the elderly can take the booster dose for at least six months after the second dose or single dose, and the immunosuppressed, with a minimum interval of 28 days after the second or single dose.

The Municipality has few doses of AstraZeneca for the second application, which will be offered this weekend until the end of stock.

DOCUMENTATION

Everyone must present a document with a photo, CPF and proof of residence in Santos. Second dose and booster dose: they must carry the card for the vaccination campaign against covid-19. Immunosuppressed individuals must provide proof of their condition (copy of report, exam or doctor’s statement, for example). See the complete list of audiences served, documents and comorbidities here.

IMMUNOS SUPPLIED

Severe primary immunodeficiency

Cancer chemotherapy

Solid organ or hematopoietic stem cell transplants

(HSCT) using immunosuppressive drugs

(HSCT) using immunosuppressive drugs People living with HIV/AIDS

Use of corticosteroids at doses ≥20mg/day of prednisone, or equivalent, for ≥14 days

Use of immune response-modifying drugs*

Autoinflammatory, Inflammatory Bowel Diseases

Patients on renal replacement therapy (hemodialysis)

Patients with chronic inflammatory immune-mediated diseases

* Immune response modifying drugs: Methotrexate; Leflunomide; Mycophenolate mofetil; Azatiprine; Cyclophosphamide; Cyclosporine; Tacrolimus; 6-

mercaptopurine; Biological in general (infliximab, etanercept, humira, adalimumab, tocilizumab, Canakinumab, golimumab, certolizumab, abatacept, Secukinumab, ustekinumab); JAK inhibitors (Tofacitinib, baracitinib and Upadacitinib).

WHERE TO VACCINE

SATURDAY – FROM 9 am to 3:30 pm

FIRST DOSE – 12 +

SECOND DOSE – PFIZER

Bom Retiro – Bom Retiro Polyclinic (Rua João Fraccaroli s/nº)

Ponta da Praia – Rebouças Sports Complex (Praça Eng. José Rebouças s/nº)

Nova Cintra – Nova Cintra Polyclinic (Rua José Ozéas Barbosa s/nº)

Vila Mathias – Vila Mathias Polyclinic (Rua Xavier Pinheiro, 284)

BOOST DOSE – 80+ AND IMMUNOSUPPRESSED 18+

SECOND DOSE – CORONAVAC

SECOND DOSE – ASTRAZENECA

Gonzaga – Universal Church of the Kingdom of God (Av. Ana Costa, 329)

Nova Cintra – Nova Cintra Polyclinic (Rua José Ozéas Barbosa s/nº)

São Jorge – São Jorge Polyclinic/Caneleira (Av. Francisco Ferreira Canto, 351)

Vila Mathias – Vila Mathias Polyclinic (Rua Xavier Pinheiro, 284)

SUNDAY – 9 am to 3:30 pm