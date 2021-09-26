São Paulo: After a draw with Atlético-MG, Crespo receives ultimatum in Tricolor: ‘Obligation to beat Chapecoense’

After the goalless draw of the São Paulo against Atlético-MG, the coach Hernan Crespo he got back under pressure in the job. On social networks, many fans lost patience with the Argentine, who suffered harsh criticism for the inconstancy of the Tricolor Paulista.

On Twitter, for example, the name of the coach ended up in Trending Topics (most talked about topics of the moment). The São Paulo team gave an ultimatum to the former web player and demanded the team’s result against Chapecoense, in a clash that takes place next Sunday (3rd).

“If he doesn’t beat Chapecoense, he’ll send Crespo on the plane to Argentina. It’s an obligation to win,” wrote one fan. “After everything I said, if I don’t beat Chape and play well, it’s the end of the line for Crespo’s work. Gained the time needed to make the team play at least enough. I won’t have anything to defend anymore”, analyzed another.

It is worth noting that São Paulo will face Chapecoense at Arena Condá, in Chapecó, for the 23rd round of the Brasileirão 2021. At first, the duel is scheduled to take place at 4 pm (Brasilia time).

Currently, the Sovereign occupies the 12th place in the national competition, with 27 points, four away from the relegation zone. São Paulo hasn’t won in two games either.