São Paulo model dies after an accident on the BR-153 in Anápolis | Transit GO

Model Amanda Pedrassa de Souza, 35, from São Paulo, died after a car accident on the BR-153 in Anápolis, 55km from Goiânia. According to the police report, she was unbelted in the back seat of the car, which lost control of the steering wheel and overturned.
The accident happened at dawn this Saturday (25). The model was traveling with a couple of uncles, who had only minor injuries. According to the police, she was rescued, but died in a hospital in the city.
According to the police, the trio was on the highway towards Goiânia – Anápolis, when the driver lost control of the steering wheel when passing through a “water mirror” and overturned.
Amanda Pedrassa de Souza, 35, was a commercial model and died in a car accident in Anápolis — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram
Amanda Pedrassa’s body was taken to the Forensic Medical Institute (IML) in the city and released by family members earlier this afternoon. She was a commercial model and visited Goiás in the company of relatives.
On social networks, friends and family comment on her last photo in disbelief with what happened and wishing the family strength. “Wow, I can’t believe it. May God comfort the heart of the family. My feelings,” said a follower.
“I don’t know what to say. My heart is broken, Amanda. May God receive you and comfort your family. You will be sorely missed on our Sundays in São Paulo,” commented a friend.
Friends and family mourn the death of a model from São Paulo who died in a car accident in Anápolis — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram
