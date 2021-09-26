Saúde distributes 589,000 vaccines against Covid-19 to municipalities in PR; batch includes teenagers’ doses

The State Department of Health began the distribution of 589,810 vaccines against Covid-19 this Saturday (25). There are 490,360 immunizers from the manufacturers AstraZeneca and Pfizer for the second dose (D2) for the adult public and 99,450 from Pfizer for the beginning of the vaccine scheme in adolescents aged 12 to 17 years with comorbidities and/or permanent disability.

The vaccines are part of batches received in recent days in the new distribution guidelines of the Ministry of Health. This is the first batch sent by the Ministry of Health stamped for vaccination of people under 18 years old.

This week, Governor Carlos Massa Ratinho Junior and Secretary of State for Health, Beto Preto, had already announced the beginning of vaccination in this public, starting with the immunization of the public with comorbidities, using doses remaining from the technical reserve.

Photo: Gilson Abreu/AEN

Now, with the confirmation from the federal government of sending specific doses for these young people, the State will be able to advance in the vaccination coverage of teenagers.

From the 52nd shipment there are 74,450 doses of AstraZeneca for D2 from the 28th shipment; 50,310 from Pfizer for D2 of the 32nd shipment and 180,180 from Pfizer for D2 of the 33rd shipment.

From the 53rd shipment, 1,070 AstraZeneca are being distributed to D2 from the 30th shipment; 129,870 Pfizer for D2 of the 34th shipment; 54,180 AstraZeneca for D2 of the 30th shipment; and Pfizer’s 99,450 for D1 of adolescents aged 12 to 17 with comorbidities and/or permanent disabilities.

MEDICINES – Sesa is also sending 50,860 medicines listed in the so-called “intubation kit” to care for patients diagnosed with Covid-19 and who are hospitalized in the state’s health services.

This shipment comprises 37,830 medicines purchased by the Secretariat and 13,030 from donations received by partner entities of the State Government.

LOGISTICS – The immunization agents and medicines are being sent by land to the Health Regions of Paranaguá, Metropolitana, Ponta Grossa, Irati, Guarapuava, União da Vitória, Pato Branco, Francisco Beltrão and Telêmaco Borba. The regional offices of Foz do Iguaçu, Cascavel, Campo Mourão, Umuarama, Cianorte, Paranavaí, Maringá, Apucarana, Londrina, Cornélio Procópio, Jacarezinho, Toledo and Ivaiporã are received by plane.

Check the division of vaccines by Regional Health: