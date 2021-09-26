Scientists say they have discovered ‘mathematical formula for the shape of eggs’ | Science

Bird eggs have long attracted the attention of scientists around the world.

And now a group of researchers claims to have discovered the mathematical formula that can describe the shape of the eggs of any bird species. If confirmed, it would be a discovery sought by many for decades.

Experts — from the University of Kent, UK; the Research Institute for Environmental Treatment in Ukraine; and the company Vita-Market — they are said to have solved the puzzle that intrigued mathematicians, engineers and biologists interested in understanding an object, the egg, large enough to contain and incubate an embryo and small enough to be expelled by the bodies of birds without rolling then.

The scientists published their discovery in the Annals of the New York Academy of Sciences, a scientific journal edited by the New York Academy of Sciences, in the United States.

The egg is, in fact, a marvel of nature with the proper structural composition to support the necessary weight and be the start of life for 10,500 species of birds that have survived since the time of the dinosaurs.

No wonder the egg was described as “the perfect shape”.

Quoted by the science website Eurekalert!, Darren Griffin, a professor of genetics at the University of Kent and one of those responsible for the discovery, said that “biological evolution processes such as the formation of an egg must be investigated to obtain a mathematical description as a basis for research in evolutionary biology”.

Griffin believes the new “universal formula can be used in different key disciplines, especially in the food and poultry industry, and will serve as a stimulus for future research based on the egg as an object of study.”

Until now, all egg shape analyzes had been based on four geometric figures: spherical, ellipsoid, ovoid and piriform (pear-shaped).

The Kent scientists introduced an additional function to the piriform, thus developing a mathematical model suitable for a completely new geometric shape, characterized as the last phase of spherical-ellipsoidal evolution, which is applicable to the geometry of all eggs.

The new mathematical formula for the shape of eggs is based on four parameters: egg length, maximum width, displacement of its vertical axis and diameter at the height of one-quarter of the egg’s length.

Pursued for years, the new formula represents a significant advance in understanding the shape of the egg itself, but also how and why it evolved—hopefully enabling a wide variety of biological and technological applications.

Food research, mechanical engineering, agriculture, biology, architecture and aeronautics they already used mathematical descriptions of all the basic egg shapes and are some of the areas where the new formula could have the most impact.

multiple possibilities

The new formula represents an important advance with possible applications in different sectors.

Now that the shape of an egg can be described with a mathematical formula, the work of biological systematization and optimization of processes, such as incubation and selection of birds, will become easier.

The external characteristics of an egg are vital for researchers and engineers who develop technologies for hatching, storing and selecting eggs.

You need to simplify the identification process using just the volume, radius, surface or curvature of the egg — and the newly developed formula offers a solution in this regard.

Not to mention the possibilities for architecture and engineering. The egg is a natural system studied for the development of cutting-edge technologies.

In architecture, ovoid shapes are common, as in the case of the City Hall in London and other buildings around the world, as their adoption allows them to support maximum loads with minimal consumption of material. The new egg formula should also help in this area.

London City Hall is one of the examples of the use of the ovoid in architecture.

Michael Romanov, visiting researcher at the University of Kent, argues that “this mathematical equation underscores our understanding and appreciation for a certain philosophical harmony between mathematics and biology, and for a greater understanding of our universe from them, clearly understood in the form of a egg”.

“This groundbreaking study reveals why collaborative research from different disciplines is essential,” concludes Valeriy Narushin, who was also involved in the project.