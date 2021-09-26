Scientists say they have discovered the ‘mathematical formula for the shape of eggs’

Scientists observe a chicken in a laboratory

Credit, Michael Blann / Getty

Photo caption,

It’s not the first time scientists have tried to establish the egg formula

Bird eggs have long attracted the attention of scientists around the world.

And now a group of researchers claims to have discovered the mathematical formula that can describe the shape of the eggs of any bird species. If confirmed, it would be a discovery sought by many for decades.

Experts — from the University of Kent, UK; the Research Institute for Environmental Treatment in Ukraine; and the company Vita-Market — they are said to have solved the puzzle that intrigued mathematicians, engineers and biologists interested in understanding an object, the egg, large enough to contain and incubate an embryo and small enough to be expelled by the bodies of birds without rolling then.

The scientists published their discovery in the Annals of the New York Academy of Sciences, a scientific journal edited by the New York Academy of Sciences, in the United States.