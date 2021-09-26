Second season of the series gets new trailer

Sorcerer is coming back!

The Witcher proved to be one of the biggest successes of the Netflix, bringing a fantastical world of gruesome creatures, sorceresses and warriors to life. Now after the release of the animated movie the legend of the wolf, fans are more than ready to find out what will happen in the second season of the history of Geralt, Ciri and Yennefer. Luckily, during the everything, two new scenes were released, along with a new trailer.

Adapting the acclaimed books of Andrzej Sapkowski, the second season will continue narrating the wizard’s feats Geralt, lived by Henry Cavill, who has now finally met his child of promise, Ciri, and has the difficult mission of protecting her in the face of a war that is ravaging the continent. Meanwhile, the new season should answer what happened to Yennefer, last seen destroying an army while using its full power — and disappearing without a trace.

Now, the new preview has given us a taste of what we can expect from season two of The Witcher. The first scene introduces Nivellen, one of the characters from the tales from the second book of the saga. The character appears drinking with Geralt and talking about a Wizard’s transformation process.

Watch the scenes below:

The second scene shows Geralt using one of his potions to protect Ciri, asking her to flee. Watch:

To complete the everything, Netflix announced the renewal of The Witcher for the third season, also releasing a trailer that recaps the events of the first season, along with previously unseen footage of what we’ll see in the series. Watch:

Remember that the second season of The Witcher will no longer be counted in a non-linear way, that is, the events will be counted without the timeline events being mixed, which did not please the fans in the first season. The new year of the series of Netflix will present a plot that progresses with beginning, middle and end.

With the returns of Henry Cavill like Geralt, Anya Shalotra like Yennefer, and Freya Allan like Ciri, the second season of The Witcher arrives at the Netflix catalog at December 17th.

