See cutoff dates and who will pay dividends in the week

The week will be filled with payment of dividends and interest on equity, which will delight investors who bet on receiving earnings to leverage the results of their portfolio.
The highlight of the week will be the payment of the powerful dividend of R$ 8.19 per share in Valley, an income (dividend yield) spectacular of 9.21%. But the mining giant is not alone in making good payments to shareholders. THE Marfrig will distribute R$ 1.40 per share, yield of 6.18%.
The coming days will also be important for investors who want to secure more trickle-down rounds of proceeds in the brokerage’s account. The week will have the cutoff date to be entitled to receive dividends and JCPs from Gerdau, B3, Hapvida and 14 more companies. See calendar at end of text.
It is worth remembering that investors who are entitled to dividends and interest on equity do not need to take any action. The value of earnings will be automatically deposited into the broker’s account.
See below the details of each payment and the cut-off dates:
Dividend schedule for the week
- Tuesday (9/28): Banrisul (BRSR6), Marfrig (MRFG3)
- Wednesday (9/29): BR Distribuidora (BRDT3), Energisa (ENGI11)
- Thursday (9/30): Allied (ALLD3), Banco do Brasil (BBAS3), BR Properties (BRPR3), Altona Steel (EALT4), M Dias Branco (MDIA3), Metisa (MTSA4), Conservas Oderich (ODER4), Hermes Pardini (PARD3), Vale (VALLEY3)
- Friday (1/10): Bradesco (BBDC4), Banestes Bank (BEES3), Itaúsa (ITSA4), Itaú (ITUB4) and Monteiro Aranha (MOAR3).
earnings of the week
Tuesday, 9/28
Banrisul (BRSR6)
- Type: Interest on equity
- Value: BRL 0.25701429
- Cutoff date: September 3, 2021
- Payday: September 28, 2021
- Yield: 2.08%
Marfrig (MFRG3)
- Type: Dividends
- Value: BRL 1.4006
- Cutoff date: September 10, 2021
- Payday: September 28, 2021
- Yield: 6.18%
Wednesday, 9/29
BR Distributor (BRDT3)
- Type: Interest on equity
- Value: BRL 0.33367209
- Cutoff date: September 13, 2021
- Payday: September 29, 2021
- Yield: 1.30%
Energisa (ENGI11)
- Type: Dividend
- Value: BRL 0.13 (ENGI3 and ENGI4), BRL 0.65 (ENGI11)
- Cutoff date: August 17, 2021
- Payday: September 29, 2021
- Yield: 1.5%
Thursday, 9/30
Allied (ALLD3)
- Type: Dividend and interest on equity
- Value: BRL 0.12650321 (dividends) and BRL 0.33713934 (JCP)
- Cutoff date: September 15, 2021
- Payday: September 30, 2021
- Yield: 0.45% (dividends) and 1.21% (JCP)
Bank of Brazil (BBAS3)
- Type: Interest on equity
- Value: BRL 0.18473965
- Cutoff date: September 13, 2021
- Payday: September 30, 2021
- Yield: 0.63%
BR Properties (BRBP3)
- Type: Dividends
- Value: BRL 0.04924122
- Cutoff date: April 26, 2021
- Payday: September 30, 2021
- Yield: 0.54%
Altona Steel (EALT4)
- Type: Dividends and interest on equity
- Value: BRL 0.03480800 (dividends) and BRL 0.067265 (JCP)
- Cutoff date: April 29, 2021
- Payday: September 30, 2021
- Yield: 0.54% (dividends) and 1.05% (JCP)
M Days White (MDIA3)
- Type: Interest on equity
- Value: BRL 0.05
- Cutoff date: September 16, 2021
- Payday: September 30, 2021
- Yield: 0.16%
Metisa (MTSA4)
- Type: Interest on equity
- Value: BRL 0.385
- Cutoff date: September 22, 2021
- Payday: September 30, 2021
- Yield: 0.96%
Oderich Canned Food (ODER4)
- Type: Interest on equity
- Value: BRL 0.01771933 and BRL 0.01771933
- Cutoff date: June 30, 2020 and October 6, 2020
- Payday: September 30, 2021
- Yield: -%
Hermes Pardini (PARD3)
- Type: Interest on equity
- Value: BRL 0.0728575
- Cutoff date: September 20, 2021
- Payday: September 30, 2021
- Yield: 0.31%
Voucher (VALLEY3)
- Type: Dividends
- Value: BRL 8,19723944
- Cutoff date: September 22, 2021
- Payday: September 30, 2021
- Yield: 9.21%
Friday, 10/1
Bradesco (BBCD4)
- Type: Interest on equity
- Value: BRL 0.01724983 (BBDC3) and BRL 0.01897481 (BBDC4)
- Cutoff date: September 1, 2021
- Payday: October 1, 2021
- Yield: 0.09% (BBDC3) and 0.08% (BBDC4)
Banestes Bank (BEES3)
- Type: Interest on equity
- Value: BRL 0.01899258
- Cutoff date: August 31, 2021
- Payday: October 1, 2021
- Yield: 0.37%
Itaúsa (ITSA4)
- Type: Dividends
- Value: BRL 0.02
- Cutoff date: August 31, 2021
- Payday: October 1, 2021
- Yield: 0.17% (ITSA3) and 0.18% (ITSA4)
Itaú (ITUB4)
- Type: Dividends
- Value: BRL 0.015
- Cutoff date: August 31, 2021
- Payday: October 1, 2021
- Yield: 0.05%
Monteiro Spider (MOAR3)
- Type: Dividends and interest on equity
- Value: BRL 3.50985424 (dividends) and BRL 0.57137162 (JCP)
- Cutoff date: September 20, 2021
- Payday: October 1, 2021
- Yield: 0.82% (dividends) and 0.13% (JCP)
Cutoff date for dividends from B3, Itaú and Bradesco
In addition to receiving earnings, the next week will be relevant to guarantee a new round of payments in the coming months. There will be 17 companies that will have their cutoff date in the coming days and investors who wish to be entitled to the proceeds need to close the trading session with the asset in their portfolio.
See the details:
- Monday (9/27): Gerdau (GGBR4) — Interest on equity of R$0.38 payable on November 16; Metalúrgica Gerdau (GOAU4) — Dividends of R$0.08 and interest on equity of R$0.12 payable on November 17; Hapvida (HAPV3) — Interest on equity of R$ 0.0117651, payable on October 22; Hypera (HYPE3) — Interest on equity of R$0.30808 with payment without a defined date; Banco Modal (MODL11) — Interest on equity of R$0.59119 payable on October 7th;
- Tuesday (9/28): B3 (B3SA3) — Dividends of R$ 0.15058108 and interest on equity of R$ 0.04426743 payable on October 7
- Wednesday (9/29): Guararapes (GUAR3) — Interest on equity of R$0.0302 with payment without a defined date; Unidas (LCAM3) — Interest on equity of R$0.10587961 payable on October 8; Movida (MOVI3) — Interest on equity of R$0.07677291 payable on November 3; Localiza (RENT3) — Interest on equity of R$0.10920363 payable on November 22; Tim (TIMS3) — Interest on equity of R$0.05680978 payable on November 22
- Thursday (9/30): Banco Banestes (BEES3) — Interest on equity of R$0.01899258, payable on November 1; Copel (CPLE6) — Dividends of R$0.45328533 and interest on equity of R$0.09074606 payable on November 30; Itaú (ITUB4) – Dividends of R$0.015 payable on November 1st
- Friday (1/10): Bradesco (BBDC4) — Interest on equity of R$0.01897481 payable on November 1st
Remembering that this matter on the agenda of dividends it is not a recommendation to buy or sell assets.