See cutoff dates and who will pay dividends in the week

The week will be filled with payment of dividends and interest on equity, which will delight investors who bet on receiving earnings to leverage the results of their portfolio.

The highlight of the week will be the payment of the powerful dividend of R$ 8.19 per share in Valley, an income (dividend yield) spectacular of 9.21%. But the mining giant is not alone in making good payments to shareholders. THE Marfrig will distribute R$ 1.40 per share, yield of 6.18%.

The coming days will also be important for investors who want to secure more trickle-down rounds of proceeds in the brokerage’s account. The week will have the cutoff date to be entitled to receive dividends and JCPs from Gerdau, B3, Hapvida and 14 more companies. See calendar at end of text.

It is worth remembering that investors who are entitled to dividends and interest on equity do not need to take any action. The value of earnings will be automatically deposited into the broker’s account.

See below the details of each payment and the cut-off dates:

Dividend schedule for the week

Tuesday (9/28) : Banrisul (BRSR6), Marfrig (MRFG3)

: Banrisul (BRSR6), Marfrig (MRFG3) Wednesday (9/29) : BR Distribuidora (BRDT3), Energisa (ENGI11)

: BR Distribuidora (BRDT3), Energisa (ENGI11) Thursday (9/30) : Allied (ALLD3), Banco do Brasil (BBAS3), BR Properties (BRPR3), Altona Steel (EALT4), M Dias Branco (MDIA3), Metisa (MTSA4), Conservas Oderich (ODER4), Hermes Pardini (PARD3), Vale (VALLEY3)

: Allied (ALLD3), Banco do Brasil (BBAS3), BR Properties (BRPR3), Altona Steel (EALT4), M Dias Branco (MDIA3), Metisa (MTSA4), Conservas Oderich (ODER4), Hermes Pardini (PARD3), Vale (VALLEY3) Friday (1/10): Bradesco (BBDC4), Banestes Bank (BEES3), Itaúsa (ITSA4), Itaú (ITUB4) and Monteiro Aranha (MOAR3).

earnings of the week

Tuesday, 9/28

Banrisul (BRSR6)

Type: Interest on equity

Interest on equity Value: BRL 0.25701429

BRL 0.25701429 Cutoff date : September 3, 2021

: September 3, 2021 Payday : September 28, 2021

: September 28, 2021 Yield: 2.08%

Marfrig (MFRG3)

Type: Dividends

Dividends Value: BRL 1.4006

BRL 1.4006 Cutoff date : September 10, 2021

: September 10, 2021 Payday : September 28, 2021

: September 28, 2021 Yield: 6.18%

Wednesday, 9/29

BR Distributor (BRDT3)

Type: Interest on equity

Interest on equity Value: BRL 0.33367209

BRL 0.33367209 Cutoff date : September 13, 2021

: September 13, 2021 Payday : September 29, 2021

: September 29, 2021 Yield: 1.30%

Energisa (ENGI11)

Type: Dividend

Dividend Value: BRL 0.13 (ENGI3 and ENGI4), BRL 0.65 (ENGI11)

BRL 0.13 (ENGI3 and ENGI4), BRL 0.65 (ENGI11) Cutoff date : August 17, 2021

: August 17, 2021 Payday : September 29, 2021

: September 29, 2021 Yield: 1.5%

Thursday, 9/30

Allied (ALLD3)

Type: Dividend and interest on equity

Dividend and interest on equity Value: BRL 0.12650321 (dividends) and BRL 0.33713934 (JCP)

BRL 0.12650321 (dividends) and BRL 0.33713934 (JCP) Cutoff date : September 15, 2021

: September 15, 2021 Payday : September 30, 2021

: September 30, 2021 Yield: 0.45% (dividends) and 1.21% (JCP)

Bank of Brazil (BBAS3)

Type: Interest on equity

Interest on equity Value: BRL 0.18473965

BRL 0.18473965 Cutoff date : September 13, 2021

: September 13, 2021 Payday : September 30, 2021

: September 30, 2021 Yield: 0.63%

BR Properties (BRBP3)

Type: Dividends

Dividends Value: BRL 0.04924122

BRL 0.04924122 Cutoff date : April 26, 2021

: April 26, 2021 Payday : September 30, 2021

: September 30, 2021 Yield: 0.54%

Altona Steel (EALT4)

Type: Dividends and interest on equity

Dividends and interest on equity Value: BRL 0.03480800 (dividends) and BRL 0.067265 (JCP)

BRL 0.03480800 (dividends) and BRL 0.067265 (JCP) Cutoff date : April 29, 2021

: April 29, 2021 Payday : September 30, 2021

: September 30, 2021 Yield: 0.54% (dividends) and 1.05% (JCP)

M Days White (MDIA3)

Type: Interest on equity

Interest on equity Value: BRL 0.05

BRL 0.05 Cutoff date : September 16, 2021

: September 16, 2021 Payday : September 30, 2021

: September 30, 2021 Yield: 0.16%

Metisa (MTSA4)

Type: Interest on equity

Interest on equity Value: BRL 0.385

BRL 0.385 Cutoff date : September 22, 2021

: September 22, 2021 Payday : September 30, 2021

: September 30, 2021 Yield: 0.96%

Oderich Canned Food (ODER4)

Type: Interest on equity

Interest on equity Value: BRL 0.01771933 and BRL 0.01771933

BRL 0.01771933 and BRL 0.01771933 Cutoff date : June 30, 2020 and October 6, 2020

: June 30, 2020 and October 6, 2020 Payday : September 30, 2021

: September 30, 2021 Yield: -%

Hermes Pardini (PARD3)

Type: Interest on equity

Interest on equity Value: BRL 0.0728575

BRL 0.0728575 Cutoff date : September 20, 2021

: September 20, 2021 Payday : September 30, 2021

: September 30, 2021 Yield: 0.31%

Voucher (VALLEY3)

Type: Dividends

Dividends Value: BRL 8,19723944

BRL 8,19723944 Cutoff date : September 22, 2021

: September 22, 2021 Payday : September 30, 2021

: September 30, 2021 Yield: 9.21%

Friday, 10/1

Bradesco (BBCD4)

Type: Interest on equity

Interest on equity Value: BRL 0.01724983 (BBDC3) and BRL 0.01897481 (BBDC4)

BRL 0.01724983 (BBDC3) and BRL 0.01897481 (BBDC4) Cutoff date : September 1, 2021

: September 1, 2021 Payday : October 1, 2021

: October 1, 2021 Yield: 0.09% (BBDC3) and 0.08% (BBDC4)

Banestes Bank (BEES3)

Type: Interest on equity

Interest on equity Value: BRL 0.01899258

BRL 0.01899258 Cutoff date : August 31, 2021

: August 31, 2021 Payday : October 1, 2021

: October 1, 2021 Yield: 0.37%

Itaúsa (ITSA4)

Type: Dividends

Dividends Value: BRL 0.02

BRL 0.02 Cutoff date : August 31, 2021

: August 31, 2021 Payday : October 1, 2021

: October 1, 2021 Yield: 0.17% (ITSA3) and 0.18% (ITSA4)

Itaú (ITUB4)

Type: Dividends

Dividends Value: BRL 0.015

BRL 0.015 Cutoff date : August 31, 2021

: August 31, 2021 Payday : October 1, 2021

: October 1, 2021 Yield: 0.05%

Monteiro Spider (MOAR3)

Type: Dividends and interest on equity

Dividends and interest on equity Value: BRL 3.50985424 (dividends) and BRL 0.57137162 (JCP)

BRL 3.50985424 (dividends) and BRL 0.57137162 (JCP) Cutoff date : September 20, 2021

: September 20, 2021 Payday : October 1, 2021

: October 1, 2021 Yield: 0.82% (dividends) and 0.13% (JCP)

Cutoff date for dividends from B3, Itaú and Bradesco

In addition to receiving earnings, the next week will be relevant to guarantee a new round of payments in the coming months. There will be 17 companies that will have their cutoff date in the coming days and investors who wish to be entitled to the proceeds need to close the trading session with the asset in their portfolio.

See the details:

Monday (9/27) : Gerdau (GGBR4) — Interest on equity of R$0.38 payable on November 16; Metalúrgica Gerdau (GOAU4) — Dividends of R$0.08 and interest on equity of R$0.12 payable on November 17; Hapvida (HAPV3) — Interest on equity of R$ 0.0117651, payable on October 22; Hypera (HYPE3) — Interest on equity of R$0.30808 with payment without a defined date; Banco Modal (MODL11) — Interest on equity of R$0.59119 payable on October 7th;

: Gerdau (GGBR4) — Interest on equity of R$0.38 payable on November 16; Metalúrgica Gerdau (GOAU4) — Dividends of R$0.08 and interest on equity of R$0.12 payable on November 17; Hapvida (HAPV3) — Interest on equity of R$ 0.0117651, payable on October 22; Hypera (HYPE3) — Interest on equity of R$0.30808 with payment without a defined date; Banco Modal (MODL11) — Interest on equity of R$0.59119 payable on October 7th; Tuesday (9/28) : B3 (B3SA3) — Dividends of R$ 0.15058108 and interest on equity of R$ 0.04426743 payable on October 7

: B3 (B3SA3) — Dividends of R$ 0.15058108 and interest on equity of R$ 0.04426743 payable on October 7 Wednesday (9/29) : Guararapes (GUAR3) — Interest on equity of R$0.0302 with payment without a defined date; Unidas (LCAM3) — Interest on equity of R$0.10587961 payable on October 8; Movida (MOVI3) — Interest on equity of R$0.07677291 payable on November 3; Localiza (RENT3) — Interest on equity of R$0.10920363 payable on November 22; Tim (TIMS3) — Interest on equity of R$0.05680978 payable on November 22

: Guararapes (GUAR3) — Interest on equity of R$0.0302 with payment without a defined date; Unidas (LCAM3) — Interest on equity of R$0.10587961 payable on October 8; Movida (MOVI3) — Interest on equity of R$0.07677291 payable on November 3; Localiza (RENT3) — Interest on equity of R$0.10920363 payable on November 22; Tim (TIMS3) — Interest on equity of R$0.05680978 payable on November 22 Thursday (9/30) : Banco Banestes (BEES3) — Interest on equity of R$0.01899258, payable on November 1; Copel (CPLE6) — Dividends of R$0.45328533 and interest on equity of R$0.09074606 payable on November 30; Itaú (ITUB4) – Dividends of R$0.015 payable on November 1st

: Banco Banestes (BEES3) — Interest on equity of R$0.01899258, payable on November 1; Copel (CPLE6) — Dividends of R$0.45328533 and interest on equity of R$0.09074606 payable on November 30; Itaú (ITUB4) – Dividends of R$0.015 payable on November 1st Friday (1/10): Bradesco (BBDC4) — Interest on equity of R$0.01897481 payable on November 1st

