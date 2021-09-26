See how to prevent vaginal infections in heat

With the arrival of heat, cases of one of the diseases that most affect women’s health increase: thrush. It is an infection located in the regions of the vulva and vagina, caused by a fungus, usually Candida albicans.

To avoid it, in addition to being smart when consuming some foods, care with personal hygiene must be redoubled at this time of year, when there is an increase in temperature.

The gynecologist from Rio de Janeiro, Dr. Camila Ramos, explains that the heat causes a change in the acidity in the vagina and a reduction in the protective bacilli of the protective flora, facilitating the spread of the disease. “Swelling, itching, vulvar and vaginal inflammation, in addition to a whitish and dense secretion, are the main symptoms of thrush. The disease has the alteration of the vaginal flora, its main cause”, emphasizes the doctor.

See below for tips on how to get vaginal yeast infections:

● Keep your vaginal area clean. Use unscented mild soap and water. Rinse well.

● After using the toilet, wipe from front to back to avoid spreading yeast or bacteria from your anus into the vagina or urinary tract.

● Wear underwear that helps keep the genital area dry and does not retain heat and moisture. A good option is cotton underwear.

● Avoid tight clothing such as tights and tight jeans. This can increase body heat and moisture in the genital area.

● Change your wet swimsuit immediately. Wearing a wet bathing suit for many hours can keep your genital area warm and moist.

● Change absorbents or tampons frequently.

● Do not use deodorants or sprays, perfumes. These items can alter the normal balance of organisms in your vagina.