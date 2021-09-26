See scenes from the series “Maldives”, with Manu Gavassi and Bruna Marquezine

Netflix released an exclusive teaser of the series “Maldives” during TUDUM, this Saturday (25/9). This is the series that will bring Bruna Marquezine and Manu Gavassi in the same cast.

THEY DELIVER EVERYTHING. Bruna Marquezine and Manu Gavassi have just released this exclusive teaser from Maldives at TUDUM worldwide. If the first scenes are like that, imagine the series ✨🦩

The script is from Natalia Klein, from “Adorable Psychosis”. The cast still has Sheron Menezzes, Carol Castro, Klebber Toledo, Guilherme Winter, Danilo Mesquita, Samuel Melo, Romani, Vanessa Gerbelli, Angela Vieira, Alejandro Claveaux, Filipe Ribeiro and Fernanda Thurann.

The series will mix drama and comedy, telling the story of the residents of the condominium called “Maldives”. In this place, there will be mystery and intrigue, but also a touch of acid humor. The story will gain density with the character Liz (Bruna Marquezine), which is from Goiás, but moves to Rio de Janeiro. Her goal is very strong: to find her mother, who dies in a fire full of mysteries. With the unexpected death, Liz seeks to unravel the mysteries behind it. The researcher Denilson (Romani) will be one of the stones in the path. Of course, it will have allies (which are not always what they seem). Milene (Manu Gavassi), is considered the “Queen of the Maldives”, living a perfect-looking life with her husband, plastic surgeon Victor Hugo (Klebber Toledo). There’s also Rayssa (Sheron Menezes), who is a former axé singer converted into a successful businesswoman, married to the former vocalist of her band, Cauã (Samuel Melo). Now Kat (Carol Castro) is an owl mother whose husband, Gustavo (William Winter), is under house arrest. Also in the plot are Veronica (Natalia Klein), an outsider who is very different from the other characters and Miguel (Danilo Mesquita), the groom, who came from the country, to Liz.

End of recordings

The series “Maldives” was officially announced by Netflix in November of last year, but it was only recorded this year. The cast showed that they ended the recording cycle in September. Manu Gavassi made an emotional post on Instagram.