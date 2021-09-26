See the 5 most read news

Business

On Wednesday (22), the Valley (VALE3) announced that there was an increase in the final value of dividends per share disclosed in the previous week, and thus the miner was among the most read news of the week.

The values ​​per share of Vale dividends rose from R$8.1083 to R$8.197239442.

In addition to Vale, the heart (CSMG3) was among the most read news of the week, when it announced the payment of R$ 162.662 million in dividends and interest on equity (JCP).

During the week, news about the possible evergrande default, the one of Via (VIIA3), which had its target price for 2022 updated by BB Investimentos, and Copel (CPLE6) which was among the highest Ibovespa at the beginning of the week.

See below the summary of the main News of the week and access the links to read the full text. Have a good weekend!

Evergrande could default $300bn in China

THE everlarge followed under the radar of readers of Suno News during the week.

Again, the second largest China real estate developer, went public to state that there is a possibility of default, as the company may not be able to honor its debts. Currently, the company has a commitment that exceeds US$ 300 billion.

With such a large amount to be paid, analysts are already warning of the possibility of a collapse in the Chinese financial system, which would eventually also generate problems in international markets and economies. Evergrande also took out loans in other countries.

The company claims to be under “tremendous pressure” and extends the risk of default into the coming months.

BB Investimentos recommends the purchase of Via (VIIA3)

THE Via also came under the spotlight of readers after the BB Investments review your recommendation for the company’s shares, as well as the Target Price for 2022.

The new target price for Via’s share, at the end of 2022, by BBI, it is R$ 20, with purchase recommendation. The value is equivalent to an EV/GMV ratio, for 2022, of 0.69x (compared to 0.37x considering the current price). Also, the valuation potential of paper reaches 136.4%.

In a new report the investment bank states that it incorporated the retailer’s 1st half results and growth assumptions for the second.

Copel (CPLE6) shoots and leads isolated on Ibovespa

In addition to Vale, Copel was on the readers’ radar. On Monday (20) when the news about the possibility of collapse in the real estate sector in China shook the markets, Copel led the biggest increases in the Ibovespa, accompanied by a few companies.

On the previous Friday, Copel had announced the payment of R$ 1,436,638,550.91 in dividends and interest on equity (JCP), which pushed the company up amid the chaotic day.

On the same day, the state-owned company informed that it would not exercise preemptive rights in the acquisition of Gaspetro’s shareholding in Compagas.

In addition to dividends from Vale, we had dividends from Copasa (CSMG3)

Like Vale, the Minas Gerais Sanitation Company also entered the ranking of most read news of the week thanks to its dividends.

On Tuesday (21), Copasa announced that the percentage of regular dividends for fiscal year 2021 was changed to 50% of net income.

In addition, the company approved the declaration of R$ 105,282,237.82 in JCP, equivalent to R$ 0.277656629 gross per Copasa action.

But the pay did not stop there. The company announced the distribution of R$ 57,380,694.54 in dividends, which is equivalent to R$ 0.151327808 per paper. The base date for being entitled to receive the Copasa earnings it was es (24).

Vale (VALE3) increases value per share in dividends

Vale stood out this week, after announcing the final amount of dividends per share announced the week before. Values ​​per share rose from R$8.1083 to R$8.197239442.

Vale had already informed that the value of dividends per share could change slightly due to this buyback program.

In this scenario, only the value per share changed. The total of Vale dividends remains at R$40.2 billion.

From Evergrande to Valley, these were the 5 most read news of the week.