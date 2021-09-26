See which vehicle is no longer produced by Volkswagen in October – Jornal Pequeno

Source: From the newsroom

Journalist Jorge Moraes, columnist for UOL, the production of Volkswagen Fox will be interrupted in October. The Aethra company, an important supplier of components to the Fox assembly line, stopped production in São José dos Pinhais (PR), according to a survey on the website Autos Segredos, which indicates the near end of the Volkswagen compact.

Volkswagen Fox was offered in two versions (Connect and Xtreme) since 2017, which was already an indication of the uncertainties regarding the future of the model. In 2021, it lost its standard multimedia center as part of its efforts to adapt to the lack of semiconductors, and it also dropped its prices — going against the grain of the automotive market, which has been making constant increases due to a lack of supply.

With Fox’s imminent retirement, Volkswagen will keep only the (also) veteran Goal in this entry category. That’s because, in April, the manufacturer also ended sales of Up!, which completed just over seven years in the Brazilian market. This movement will also concentrate demand on the Polo, presented here in 2017, which is more equipped and also slightly more expensive.

In a statement, the manufacturer said that Fox has not had its production interrupted and continues to be sold normally in the Brazilian market.