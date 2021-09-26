Semusa Announces New Format for Covid-19 Vaccination in Anapolis

The Municipal Health Department (Semusa) announced this Saturday (25) a news about the vaccination against Covid-19 in Anapolis.

“The City Hall reformulated the campaign and now vaccination will be made available at health posts, as well as other routine immunization agents”, detailed in a press release.

According to the folder, the measure was taken after the decrease in cases and hospitalizations, the advance of vaccination, including the success of D-Day, with more than 4,700 vaccines applied.

As of Monday (27), 44 health centers will be open from Monday to Friday for immunization: 37 open from 8 am to 4 pm, including UniEVANGÉLICA, and seven until 9 pm.

“There will be distribution of passwords by shift and the places will be divided according to the immunizing agent and groups”, pointed out Semusa.

In the districts of Interlândia, Souzânia, Joanápolis and Goialândia, in the town of Branápolis and in the São Vicente neighborhood, the health units themselves will make contact with the residents and schedule a common date for the application of vaccines.

Adolescents from 12 to 17 years old and adolescents with comorbidities in this age group can be vaccinated; people aged 18 or over; pregnant and postpartum women.

The application of the second dose is also continued and the reinforcement for the public from 70 years of age (after six months of the second dose) and people with a high degree of immunosuppression (after 28 days of the second dose).

Check the places of vaccination by immunizers and groups:

to do

Groups:

Adolescents from 12 to 17 years old (with or without comorbidities), pregnant women, postpartum women, booster dose (aged over 70 and people with a high degree of immunosuppression) and second dose

8am to 9pm (password distribution per shift. Evening at 6pm):

Attachment Itamaraty

ax philostro

Lourdes district

8:00 am to 4:00 pm (password distribution per shift):

Rainbow

Green arch

Saint Joseph

Saint Charles

Pyrenees Park

UniEvangélica

CoronaVac

Groups:

Persons aged 18 years and over and second dose

8am to 9pm (password distribution per shift. Evening at 6pm):

North Village

8:00 am to 4:00 pm (password distribution per shift):

Adriana Park

Maracananzinho

Lopes Abbey

Dom Manuel

Alexandrian

Saint Elizabeth

Calixtoland

JK

Guanabara Garden

St. Mary of Nazareth

Calixtopolis

Arm Calixto

Maracanã

swiss garden

St. Anthony

St. Lawrence

Garden of the Americas

Paradise

Vila Formosa

Vila Fabril

Dawn

Garden of Olives

Vila Esperança

Vivian Park

AstraZeneca

Groups:

second dose

8am to 9pm (password distribution per shift. Evening at 6pm):

Flags

corner of the sun

Vila União

8:00 am to 4:00 pm (password distribution per shift):

João Luiz de Oliveira