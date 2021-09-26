Shortage of goals worries Santos in direct confrontation with Juventude – 26/09/2021

Coach Fábio Carille had as his first goal on arriving at Santos the reorganization of the defensive system. But another characteristic of the team seems to be equally worrisome: the inability to score goals. For a team that struggles to escape the last places and fears an unprecedented relegation in the Brazilian Championship, the offensive performance needs urgent corrections. Today (26), at 4 pm, Alvinegro Praiano needs to beat Juventude, in Caxias do Sul (RS), to get away from sticking.

In 21 games at Brasileirão, Santos scored only 20 goals. The artillery is divided between Marinho and Marcos Guilherme, with four goals each. These are numbers that do not match the club’s history. Peixe believes itself to have an offensive DNA and always emphasizes the fact that it is the club with the highest number of goals in history. There are 12,758, according to the accountant on his official website.

The last three games, however, showed a Santos far from his goalscoring profile. Against Bahia and Ceará, for Brasileirão, Peixe submitted 17 times, but only twice with the correct address. Against Athletico-PR, the goal attempts reached 20, but equally Carille’s team ended the match blank.

Santos’ offensive problems are not new. In a recent retrospective, Peixe scored only seven goals in the last 13 matches, which means a very bad average of 0.54 goals per game. During this period, Uruguayan Carlos Sánchez was the top scorer, with three goals, two of them in free kicks. Gabriel Pirani (2), Madson and an own goal complete the relationship.

From this list, it is possible to observe that Santos’ attack has contributed almost nothing to the scorers’ table. Marinho, who was the team’s top scorer last season, has not scored since July 10, when Peixe lost 3-2 to Palmeiras. In 2020-2021, he only scored seven goals.

The last Peixe striker to score was Lucas Braga, on July 28, in the 4-0 victory over Juazeiense, in the Copa do Brasil. He, however, has not scored any goals in the Brasileirão. Marcos Guilherme is another one who lives a great fast. His last goal with the Alvinegra shirt came on July 17, in a 2-2 draw against Red Bull Bragantino.

Nor did the new reinforcements start at scorer pace. Léo Baptistão started in three games, but passed in all. Diego Tardelli played for a few minutes in the Copa do Brasil and also zeroed. Their predecessor is Kaio Jorge, who left the club as the top scorer of the season, with eight goals.

If Santos pass in blank against Juventude, today (26), at 4 pm, they will equal their worst mark of the season. At the end of April, when the team was led by Ariel Holan, four games went unmarked: 2-0 losses to Barcelona-EQU, 1-0 to Novorizontino, 2-0 to Corinthians and 2-0 to Corinthians. Juniors mouth. This sequence led to the resignation of the Argentine coach.

To face Juventude, in a game that will take place at the Alfredo Jaconi stadium, in Caxias do Sul (RS), Santos will have changes in the tactical system. Carlos Sánchez is the new addition to the starting lineup. With that, Marcos Guilherme goes to the reserve bank. As the team will continue to play with three defenders, the tendency is that full-back Felipe Jonatan will have the freedom to attack.

With 24 points, Santos started the round in 14th place. Juventude is the one who opens the relegation zone, with one point less. If he loses in Caxias do Sul, Peixe runs the risk of sleeping among the last four. A head-to-head triumph, however, could bring the team closer to the first half of the leaderboard.

DATASHEET:

YOUTH x SAINTS

Reason: 22nd round of the Brazilian Championship

Date: September 26 (Sunday)

Schedule: 4 pm (from Brasilia)

Crazy: Alfredo Jaconi stadium, in Caxias do Sul (RS)

Referee: Jefferson Ferreira de Moraes (GO)

Assistants: Cristhian Passos Sorence (GO) and Nailton Junior de Sousa Oliveira (CE)

VAR: Wagner Reway (PB)

YOUTH: Douglas; Michel Macedo, Quintero, Vitor Mendes and William Matheus; Dawhan, Jadson, Wescley and Guilherme Castilho; Capixaba and Ricardo Bueno. Technician: Marquinhos Santos

SAINTS: John Paul; Danilo Boza, Emiliano Velázquez and Wagner Palha; Pará, Camacho, Carlos Sánchez, Jean Mota and Felipe Jonatan; Marinho and Léo Baptistão. Technician: Fabio Carille