SP Police investigates Nego do Borel on suspicion of rape against a model in a reality show; singer was kicked out | São Paulo

THE Civil police opened investigation to investigate the singer Borel, 29 years old, suspected of having committed vulnerable rape against the model Dayane Mello, 32 years old, at dawn this Saturday (25), during the reality show ‘A Fazenda 13’, from TV Record, in Itapecerica da Serra, in Greater São Paulo. According to participants, the woman was drunk when she went to bed with him.

The information has been confirmed to the g1 by the press office of Secretariat of Public Security (SSP), by a family member and by the communication of the model herself who appears as a victim in the police report (learn more below).

By means of a statement, Nego’s press office informed that it will “prove all your innocence once more” (see the release below). Dayane’s office only confirmed the information that the police are investigating the case. The model even told Record: “‘Nego, I have a daughter. I can not. Did you understand? I can not”.

The artist was expelled from the competition this Saturday afternoon after Record’s directors analyzed the images, listened to the model and understood that he broke the rules of the game (read the full note below).

This is the second criminal investigation carried out by the São Paulo state police against Nego. In September this year, the singer was indicted for domestic violence against his ex-girlfriend, the model Duda Reis, 20 years old. In January, she had registered a police report for rape and a threat against him at the 1st Police Station for the Defense of Women (DDM) in São Paulo.

In addition to this case, Nego had also been indicted in July for domestic violence against another ex-girlfriend, Swellen Sauer. She told the Women’s Service Police (Deam) at Rio de Janeiro, who was assaulted by him.

Police search Nego do Borel in Rio and SP; singer’s passport is withheld

During the broadcast, the reality show informed that any attitude that could threaten or put at risk the physical integrity of one or more participants could lead to expulsion. In the understanding of Record TV’s production and direction, Nego violated this rule, acting in a way that was not consistent with the game. In a legal decision of the channel, the singer was put out of the program.

The case is being investigated by the Itapecerica da Serra police station, where the program is recorded. According to SSP and Dayane’s support, it was the model’s lawyer who denounced Nego for a sex crime against Dayane.

The lawyer decided to report the crime after watching live on TV the moment the singer and model lie on a bed after having kissed and drunk at a reality party. The model asked the singer to stop.

2 of 2 Dayane Mello at the ‘Grande Fratello VIP’ — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram/dayanemelloreal Dayane Mello at the ‘Grande Fratello VIP’ — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram/dayanemelloreal

By means of a note, a communication from the Public Security portfolio confirmed the investigation against Nego do Borel on suspicion of Dayane Mello.

“A 29-year-old singer is investigated for suspected vulnerable rape against a 32-year-old woman in a reality show, this Saturday (25), in Itapecerica da Serra. The victim’s lawyer attended the police station and reported the facts, in addition to presenting a flash drive with images of the incident. The case was registered by the Itapecerica da Serra Police Station. Other details will be preserved in order to guarantee the autonomy of police work.”

What does Dayane Mello’s office say

Dayane Mello’s press office confirmed the g1 that the model’s lawyer filed a police report at the Itapecerica da Serra police station so that Nego do Borel could be investigated on suspicion of rape against the model. A relative of hers also gave the same information to the report.

The Brazilian Dayane, even without having won the ‘Grande Fratello VIP’, was the great personality of the Italian Big Brother. After having gone through 11 ‘walls’ and suffering xenophobia inside the house and outside, from the public, she won a legion of fans, not only Brazilians, but also Italians (see below the interview she gave to Fantástico in March of this year).

Dayane Mello, from Big Brother Italy, talks about rejection, sexuality and family: ‘it wasn’t easy’

What does Nego do Borel’s office say

Also in public notes, Nego do Borel’s advisors informed that the singer officially left ‘A Fazenda’ after the rape complaint.

“We, from the team of singer Nego do Borel, officially announced the departure of the singer from Reality ‘A Fazenda’.

It’s very sad to live in a world where everything you do is judged and interpreted based on what they believe you to be and not who you really are. We regret that, just like abroad, the singer was judged in this way within the reality, in which in a few moments he managed to have fun without all those looks and notes that surround him. And it squeezes together with its legal team, once again prove all your innocence.

We also appreciate the support he’s been getting from all his fans and ask the press to wait for an official announcement, which will happen soon.”

3 of 2 Nego do Borel — Photo: Publicity Nego do Borel — Photo: Disclosure

In another statement, the artist’s office informed:

“The Nego do Borel team is following the serious accusations made by the participant. SWe are totally favorable to the investigation of any and all facts that occur within the reality, as well as the hearing of all those involved. No conclusions should be made based on clipped videos and scrambled audios.

A serious topic like this cannot be used as a reality show crowd, nor can it be judged on the internet.

The press office of singer Nego do Borel officially informs the departure of the singer from Reality ” Fazenda”. The artist’s legal team is currently in contact with the broadcaster’s legal team to verify all the information and will comment later today, when they have more details.

We make it clear that justice is done and for we ask you to avoid judgments without evidence or based on small clippings from the internet.”

TV Record positioned itself on its social networks about the episode in which Nego do Borel was accused of raping Dayane Mello.

“Record TV informs that since the morning of this Saturday, September 25, it has been working on a careful investigation in relation to the events of this last night in the reality ‘A Fazenda’ involving Nego do Borel and Dayane Mello

All details will be clarified to the public on Saturday’s program.

In addition to psychological care, Dayane underwent an interview completing the essential elements for a fair decision-making. In light of the facts, Record TV’s directors decided to withdraw Nego do Borel from the competition.