Specialist alert for bowel cancer prevention; Brazil recorded more than 40,000 cases of the disease in 2020

The numbers are frightening: in 2020, were registered 40,990 cases of bowel cancer in Brazil, according to data from INCA (National Cancer Institute). The index comprises 20,520 men and 20,470 women. In all, 20,578 patients died from the disease.

The September Green campaign aims to draw attention to the problem, in addition to encouraging prevention and early diagnosis. The month may be ending, but care must never cease.

Bowel cancer involves tumors that start in the part of the large intestine called the colon, rectum (end of intestine, just before the anus), and anus. It is also known as colorectal or colon cancer.

Metro World News spoke with Samuel Aguiar, cancer surgeon and head of the ACCamargo Cancer Center’s Colorectal Tumor Nucleus to clarify some common doubts around the topic.

First of all, the specialist points out that serious related symptoms are uncommon, such as abrupt bowel obstruction or perforation. This is because this type of cancer has a slow and gradual evolution – which is dangerous.

Some milder signs may appear, such as the presence of blood in the stool, change in bowel rhythm, abdominal cramps, and anemia. “The ideal, however, is to bet on prevention and tracking even before the onset of symptoms”, he says.

Diagnosis

To detect cancer early, the most indicated test is colonoscopy. In it, a device called a colonoscope is inserted into the anus and captures images of the intestine. The patient is sedated and instructed to follow a diet and use laxatives before the procedure.

“The current recommendation is that colonoscopy be performed from 45 years of age onwards. If the result indicates normality, it should be repeated between five and ten years, as long as there is no family history of the disease”, says Aguiar.

The doctor points out, however, that the test, despite being the most efficient, is difficult to apply in large populations. In view of the public health scenario, it is then recommended to investigate fecal occult blood, also from 45 years of age. “It’s cheaper and works as a triage to understand who needs to undergo a colonoscopy more urgently.”

Any doctor – not just a gastroenterologist – is able to prescribe tests for the prevention of bowel cancer.

Risk factors

Aguiar explains that age is the main risk factor, but other elements can contribute to the emergence of malignant tumors, such as the hereditary issue and the presence of inflammatory diseases, such as ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease.

Leading healthy lifestyle habits can also help to ward off the soreness. “We should avoid excessive consumption of red meat and sausages and include more fruits and vegetables in the diet. Smoking, alcohol abuse, physical inactivity and obesity are also harmful. It takes moderation”, he advises.

chances of cure

The sooner the diagnosis, the better. Aguiar explains that cancer found at an early stage (called stage one) has a 90% to 96% chance of cure – and, therefore, prevention is very worthwhile.

In stage two, this probability drops to 75% to 80%. In phase three, it goes from 60% to 70% and in phase four, it drops to just 20%.

The specialist also remembers that there was a significant worsening of the stages of the disease due to the pandemic. The explanation lies in the delay in diagnosis. “I have one last warning: those who postponed the exams due to covid-19 should go back now. And those who have symptoms need to seek medical attention immediately”, he concludes.